Elon Musk visits Israel amid backlash against support of anti-Semitic post

Elon Musk traveled to Israel and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, visiting the scene of a Hamas attack in a trip aimed at stoking outrage over his support of an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on the social media platform he owns. Had to calm down.

Dozens of major brands suspended their ads on X this month after Mr Musk Agreed With a post that accused Jewish communities of “spreading hatred against white people” claiming they wanted people to stop using hatred against them. The flight from advertisers was expected to cost millions of dollars, and the White House condemned Mr Musk for “disgusting propaganda of anti-Semitism and racist hatred”.

On Tuesday, after arriving in Israel, Mr Musk wrote on Twitter that “actions speak louder than words.” Wearing a flak jacket, he visited the Israeli Kibbutz Kfar Azza, where dozens of people were killed during a Hamas terrorist attack on October 7.

Video shared by Mr Netanyahu’s office showed two men, accompanied by security personnel, walking through the village in the rain and inspecting the blackened ruins of a house. Mr Netanyahu said on Twitter that he gave Mr Musk the tour “to show him up close the crimes against humanity committed by Hamas”.

In a conversation with Mr Netanyahu broadcast on X, Mr Musk called the trip to Kfar Azza “painful” and said he had also been shown footage of the October 7 massacre that he found “disturbing”.

Mr Netanyahu spent much of the conversation explaining the rationale for the war in Gaza. Mr Musk agreed that it was “important to get rid of those who are hell-bent on murdering the Jewish people”, although he also said it was important to minimize civilian casualties in the enclave.

Mr Musk also said it was a challenge to “stop the kind of propaganda that is motivating people to engage in killing,” an apparent reference to the ideology that fueled the Hamas attack. Mr Netanyahu did not bring up Mr Musk’s social media post during the conversation and Mr Musk did not mention it, or X’s role in shaping public attitudes on anti-Semitism.

Since Mr Musk’s post, dozens of major brands including IBM, Apple and Disney have paused their advertising campaigns on There may be loss. Revenue by the end of the year. Other major companies, including Amazon, Coca-Cola and Microsoft, have also stopped or are considering stopping their advertising on the social network, according to internal documents.

Mr Musk has faced widespread criticism for tolerating and even encouraging anti-Semitic abuse on his social media platforms. He has attacked financier George Soros, who is a frequent target of anti-Semitic abuse, and threatened to sue the Anti-Defamation League, a rights group that has highlighted the rise in anti-Semitism at X.

In May, he compared the 93-year-old Holocaust survivor to Magneto – the X-Men supervillain who has Jewish roots – and Said Mr. Soros “hates humanity.”

That same month, Mr. Musk cast doubt A gunman behind the mass shooting that left eight people dead in Allen, Texas, has endorsed Nazi ideology, calling it “very bad sentiment.”

Asked about those comments on CNBC in May, Mr. Musk was defiant. He said, “I’ll say what I want, and if it results in losing money, so be it.” The company also said there were high concerns about anti-Semitic posts on the platform.

Mr Musk has not said why he visited Israel, but he has had dealings with the prime minister there in the past. In September, he hosted Mr Netanyahu for an event at a Tesla factory in Fremont, California, as both men tried to deflect criticism.

“It’s not an easy thing to be disgraced – I know you’ve never seen anything like it, right?” Mr Netanyahu said during the event.

“Me, defamed?” Mr Musk replied laughing. “Never.”

During that exchange Mr Musk also responded to reports of increasing anti-Semitic content on the social network.

He said, “Obviously I’m against anti-Semitism – I’m against anti-Semitism of anything.” “And I’m in favor of whatever helps sustain society and moves us toward a better future for humanity.”

Following his latest controversy, Mr Musk posted a similar statement earlier this month, calling reports that he was anti-Semitic “fake”.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” he said. wrote,

On Monday, Israel appeared to reach an understanding with Mr Musk on its proposal to deploy this month Starlink, the satellite internet service it owns, to provide access to aid agencies amid cellular and internet blackouts in Gaza. Palestinians have blamed Israel for the communications disruptions.

Israel’s Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said Mr Musk had agreed not to do so open access to the system in Israel and Gaza without the permission of his ministry. “This understanding is important,” Mr. Karhi wrote on X.

Source: www.nytimes.com