Elon Musk uses profanity as he says advertiser boycott on X could destroy it

“What it’s going to do is kill the company, and the whole world will know that advertisers killed the company,” Musk said at the New York Times DealBook conference on Wednesday. “Go on your own.”

Musk, chief executive of Tesla Inc., said the post was “the worst and stupidest post I have ever seen.”

Still, if advertisers leave the company, its failure will be their fault, not his – adding that they were trying to “blackmail me with money”, he said. “I’m not going to tap dance to be trustworthy,” he said.

Musk took the stage at the DealBook conference after a bumpy few weeks for the world’s richest man with a net worth of nearly $226 billion.

Earlier this month, Musk agreed with a post that said Jewish people have a “dialectical hatred” towards white people. That message has since been criticized by the White House as well as many Tesla investors. Major corporate spenders, including Walt Disney Co. and Apple Inc., distanced themselves from the platform formerly known as Twitter.

From the DealBook stage, Musk called out “Bob”, specifically referring to Disney CEO Robert Iger. Iger spoke at the event earlier in the day.

After the post first sparked a global reaction, Musk apologized for his choice of words. Musk, who accompanied Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Israel on October 7 to visit areas hit by the Hamas attack, said the trip was planned ahead of the advertisers’ protest. It was not an “apology trip”, he said. Following his visit, he appeared on stage wearing a dog tag, which has become a symbol of calls for the return of hostages held by Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the US and EU.

Musk urged people to judge him by his actions rather than words and cited two companies he runs as justification. Tesla has made more electric cars than competitors, he said. SpaceX, formally named Space Exploration Technologies Corp., sends more satellites into space than any other company or country.

“Hate me, like me or be indifferent. Do you want the best car, or do you not want the best car? He said. He said that he “has done more for the environment than any other human being.”

political clout

Musk also addressed the excessive amount of power he wields, given his market power in key industries such as cars, space, satellites and social media. The billionaire holds the keys to the technological tools that give him the political power that world leaders rely on.

“I have these powers not because of anti-competitive actions, but because we have performed well,” he said.

Musk, who was close to President Barack Obama, has had a contentious relationship with the Biden administration and said on Wednesday that he could not see himself voting for President Joe Biden in the 2024 US presidential election.

He cited the president’s condemnation of Tesla in the context of the 2021 electric vehicle summit, where Biden invited legacy Detroit automakers to the White House lawn but left out Musk and Tesla. The boycott of the Musk-led automaker, which has 140,000 employees globally and is the world’s leading EV maker, remains a sore point for the billionaire.

Since then Musk seems to be leaning closer to the Republican Party. In October, he appeared at a fundraiser for Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, and in May Musk hosted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on X as he announced his 2024 presidential campaign.

Musk also took umbrage at increased union activity at carmakers, which signed a record contract with the United Auto Workers union earlier this year after Biden demonstrated on picket lines to support unionized workers. Now, the UAW is going after Tesla.

“I disagree with the idea of ​​unions,” Musk said, noting that if the UAW’s unionization campaign proves successful it will be because Tesla has failed to provide a good working environment. If EV maker plants are unionized, it’s because “we deserve it,” he said.

The billionaire also addressed the debacle at OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPIT, which Musk founded but later stepped down from. “I have mixed feelings about Sam,” Musk said of CEO Sam Altman. “The circle of power can corrupt.”

He said the public should know why Altman was fired, if it has to do with some of the dangers of AI. “I don’t think it was a minor thing.”

Musk is building a rival called XAI using data from social network X.

