Elon Musk urges people of developed countries to have more children

Musk urged Italians and people from other industrialized countries to have more children “or the culture of Italy, Japan and France will disappear.”

Advertisement

At a political festival organized by Italian leader Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy party, the American billionaire Elon Musk has claimed that the only way to reverse the population decline that is threatening the economies of many advanced countries is to have more children.

Musk said at the Artezu political festival in Rome on Saturday that immigration cannot solve the demographic problem that many major economic powers such as Italy and Japan are facing.

“My advice to all government leaders and people is: Make sure you have children to create a new generation,” he said.

Musk has 11 known children from three different mothers, and he took the stage with one of them in his arms, saying that “demographics are important”.

Musk urged Italians and the population of other industrialized countries to have children “otherwise the culture of Italy, Japan and France will disappear.”

“We are now in danger of these countries no longer existing,” he said.

Italy’s population decline

Meloni has made reversing Italy’s population decline one of his government’s key priorities and the 2024 budget bill before parliament includes a number of measures to support families with children.

Musk told the audience that Italy is “an incredible country” and “a good place to invest”, but added that “companies investing ask themselves: Will there be enough people to work there?”

“Maybe I’m repeating myself but these are the facts,” he said.

Musk said he is “very supportive of legal immigration,” adding that countries should welcome anyone who is honest and willing to work hard.

He said there should be greater scrutiny of immigrants’ credentials, suggesting that without a greater degree of monitoring it is not possible to assess who meets these characteristics.

“Let’s increase legal immigration, but we have to end illegal immigration,” Musk said.

On the climate crisis, Musk claimed to be an “environmentalist”, but also said “we should not demonize oil and gas in the medium term”.

“I think in the short term we’re exaggerating on climate change,” he said, also criticizing environmentalists for causing people to lose “confidence in the future.”

“We must maintain hope,” he said.

Infected with ‘wok’ virus

Asked about advertisers who have left the “I think X will do well, and we’re already seeing advertisers coming back to X.”

He added: “Advertisers always worry about their brand… but I think this is a short-term problem,” he also suggested that some of those who left X were infected with the so-called “woke” virus. .

Meloni herself, who has repeatedly said she opposes “woke ideology”, came to power last year because of, among other things, her promise to end illegal immigration.

Advertisement

Musk also said this Artificial Intelligence (AI) “seems inevitable” and Advocated regulating it with “refs” in future.

He said, “Artificial Intelligence is an element that needs to be taken care of. It is like a double-edged sword. It will be able to do practically everything but it will lack discretion.”

Musk, who also owns SpaceX and Platform Controls the application of AI Worldwide.

“The positive thing is that we will never again be short of goods and services because AI and robotics will be able to do everything you want,” he predicted, acknowledging that one “risk” of this is that It can manipulate public opinion.

Musk explained that the AI ​​would be like a “genie with a lamp”, allowing people to ask for “anything”, but they would have to be “attentive” to their wishes.

Advertisement

Source