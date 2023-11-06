Elon Musk has unveiled Grok, an artificial intelligence chatbot with a “rebellious streak” inspired by The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

The Tesla CEO, who warned last week that AI is “one of the greatest threats to humanity”, said the ChatGPIT competitor will be made available to premium customers on their X platform after testing.

Musk also revealed that Grok had access to user posts on X, which he owns, and was fond of sarcastic responses.

Grok has real-time access to information through the 𝕏 platform, which is a big advantage over other models. It is also based and likes satire. I don’t know who could have directed it like this 🤷‍♂️ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/e5OwuGvZ3Z – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 4 November 2023

Musk posted a clear example of Grok’s playful tone with a screengrab of a question on the chatbot that asked for a “step by step” guide to making cocaine. The four steps mentioned in the answer include “getting a chemistry degree” and “setting up a secret laboratory in a remote location.”

However, the chatbot adds at the end: “I’m kidding! Please don’t actually try to make cocaine. This is illegal, dangerous, and not something I would ever encourage.”

Musk said Grok, which is in early testing and not available to the general public, will eventually be released to subscribers of X’s top-tier subscription service, Premium+.

To grok is a verb coined by American science fiction writer Robert A. Heinlein and according to the Collins Dictionary it means “to understand completely and intuitively”.

Grok is created by Musk’s new AI company xAI. XAI staff explained the chatbot’s debt to British writer Douglas Adams’ iconic sci-fi comedy The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy in a blogpost on Saturday.

“Grok is an AI modeled after The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy that aims to answer almost anything and, even more difficult, even suggest what questions to ask!

“Grok is designed to answer questions with a little intelligence and has rebellious tendencies, so please do not use it if you hate humor!”

The XAI team said Grok was powered by a larger language model – the foundational technology behind AI chatbots – called Grok-1.

The blogpost states that Grok-1 outperformed GPT-3.5, the model used in the freely available version of ChatGPT, on some benchmarks, such as solving middle-school math problems. However, xAI said it lags behind the most powerful ChatGPT model, GPT-4.

“It is only surpassed by models that were trained with significantly larger amounts of training data and computer resources, like GPT-4.”

The XAI team said that Grok is being made available to a limited number of users in the US as a prototype, and said that “new capabilities and features” will be introduced in the coming months. According to the Grok website, early access to the chatbot is being offered to X customers under the “Early Access Program.”

Musk co-founded OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, but parted ways with the company in 2018, saying he “didn’t agree with some of what the OpenAI team wanted to do”, as well as his other companies. Cited the commitments of. Musk has expressed misgivings about the pace of development at companies like OpenAI, and in March he supported calls for a six-month pause in developing powerful systems.

However, in July Musk said that a pause no longer seemed realistic and announced the formation of XAI, which he said would build AI systems “in a good way.”

Speaking at the AI ​​Safety Summit at Bletchley Park last week, Musk said AI is a threat to humanity, fueling fears among some experts and tech executives that systems could emerge that would escape human control and threaten humanity. Can take decisions regarding investment.

He said, “I mean, for the first time, we have a situation where there is something that would be much smarter than even the smartest human being.”

Musk then predicted Thursday that AI — the term for computer systems that can perform tasks typically associated with intelligent beings — will replace all human jobs. Speaking to the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, he said: “There will come a time when jobs will not be needed.”

