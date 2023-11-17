Elon Musk under fire: Facebook co-founder asked to resign from Tesla amid anti-Semitism controversy - Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Recently a controversial tweet has come Elon Musk The demand for his resignation has intensified Facebook co-founder and Posture CEO, Dustin Moskowitz,

What happened: As Business Insider reported on Wednesday, controversy erupted after Musk endorsed an anti-Semitic post on X and described it as “the real truth.” This led Moskowitz to ask Musk to resign from all his roles, including the post of CEO. Tesla Inc. TSLA.

The post supported by Musk perpetuates the “Great Replacement Theory”, a widely rejected theory that is often used against Jewish supporters of immigration. Tesla investors also had a strong reaction to Musk’s comments. Ross Gerber’s Rivian announces replacement of its Model Y.

Musk later defended his comments, expressing his disappointment over what he considers “really anti-white racism.” His promotion of hatred and anti-Semitism was criticized by public figures such as CNN anchor jake topper and technical journalists Kara Swisher.

why it matters: Moskowitz’s recent call for Musk’s resignation echoes these past criticisms of the entrepreneur.

The incident is not Musk’s first confrontation with the controversy over X. He previously took issue with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) over allegations of anti-Semitism on his platform, as reported in a September Benzinga article.

Additionally, Musk’s views on free speech have been questioned. As reported by Benzinga in March 2022, Musk declared himself a “free speech absolutist” while refusing to block certain news sources on his Starlink platform. This stance is now under scrutiny following his recent support of anti-Semitic posts.

Earlier in September 2023, mary trumpformer president’s niece Donald Trumpcriticized Musk’s influence on X and labeled him an “anti-Semitism fascist” as Benzinga reports.

