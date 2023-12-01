Elon Musk tried to sell Tesla to Apple – but CEO Tim Cook refuses to even meet him: 'You know, I've never talked to Elon. I don't remember it being like that. But he said he did, and so I believe it's right.

In a parallel universe, Tesla Inc. may be part of Apple Inc.’s vast empire, but this alternate reality depends on a meeting between the company’s respective CEOs Elon Musk and Tim Cook that never took place.

A few years ago, during Tesla’s most challenging period, Musk reached out to Apple about a potential acquisition, a move that could have changed the trajectory of both companies, according to Musk’s 2020 tweets reported by CNBC.

Don’t miss:

This was the period of Tesla’s Model 3 production, a time filled with financial stress and operational constraints for the electric vehicle maker. Musk, in these “dark days,” as he calls them, tried to start talks with Cook about Apple acquiring Tesla. but according to Musk’s tweet, Cook refused the meeting. Looking back, the denial seems like a significant moment, especially given Tesla’s current market position and revolutionary impact on the automotive industry.

Months later, Cook provided his version of events. According to Indiatimes, Cook said, “You know, I have never spoken to Elon. And there are a lot of companies out there that we probably could have bought at different times. But I feel really good about where we are today.”

Cook’s comments indicate either a failure to remember or a deliberate passing of the proposal. Cook adds, “I don’t remember there being anything like that. But he said he did, and so I believe it’s right.”

Trending: Elon Musk and Richard Branson explore early-stage startups. Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to invest like these visionaries.

This incident raises questions about what could have been a transformative union between the worlds of technology and automotive. For Musk, it was Tesla’s discovery of a savior during a troubled phase. For Cook and Apple, this was perhaps a crossroads, they opted to stick with their existing strategies and product development rather than move into unknown automotive territory.

the story continues

Looking back, Cook’s decision not to pursue Musk’s offer appears to be a turning point. This highlights the unpredictable nature of the tech industry, where today’s uncertainty can lead to tomorrow’s success. Tesla’s journey has grown tremendously since then.

In the tech industry, potential partnerships are constantly being explored, and it may seem that a missed opportunity could lead to an independent path to great success.

Startups provide grassroots opportunities where new people can invest, innovate and potentially become the next big success story. Just as Tesla emerged from its struggles to become a leader in its field, any newcomer to the tech industry can potentially achieve prominence either independently or through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

The tech landscape is dynamic and full of possibilities, where today’s small enterprise could be tomorrow’s titan of industry or part of an even larger enterprise, mirroring the potential path of Tesla and Apple.

Read further:

“The Secret Weapon of Active Investors” Supercharge your stock market game with the #1 “News and Everything Else” trading tool: Benzinga Pro – Click here to start your 14-day trial now!

This article Elon Musk tried to sell Tesla to Apple – but CEO Tim Cook refuses to even meet him: ‘You know, I’ve never talked to Elon. I don’t remember it being like that. But he said he did, and so I believe it’s right. Originally appeared on Benzinga.com

,

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Source: finance.yahoo.com