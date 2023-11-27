Elon Musk to Meet Israeli President as Antisemitism Furor Bruises

(Bloomberg) — Elon Musk will meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and representatives of families of people held hostage in Gaza in an apparent effort to defuse a growing uproar over his support of an anti-Semitic tweet.

Most read from Bloomberg

The chief executives of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX are scheduled to join a closed-door discussion Monday with representatives of the family and Herzog about the need to curb online anti-Semitism, a spokesman for the president’s office said in a brief statement. .

The billionaire has denied being racist and defended his views after endorsing the tweet, which has been condemned by the White House and rights activists. Critics have accused the world’s richest man of spreading anti-Semitic hatred at X, formerly known as Twitter, which Musk bought last year for $44 billion. The response came around the same time Media Matters published a report pointing to alleged pro-Nazi content, sparking an exodus of advertisers including IBM Corp and Apple Inc. Musk has sued the liberal watchdog group.

It is unclear whether Musk intends to raise other issues in Israel, which is waging a war against Hamas after the militants killed about 1,200 people and took about 240 hostages in an October 7 attack. Both sides are now on a four-day ceasefire for the release of hostages.

Read more: Musk defends himself on X as anti-Semitism deepens

While Musk has received support from notable figures including hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, others continue to condemn the famously outspoken billionaire. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak became the latest person to speak out against Musk, in a careful criticism that fell short of a full condemnation of US President Joe Biden.

The uproar centered on a post on X that falsely claimed that Jewish people are spreading hatred against white people. Musk responded to that tweet, saying it was “the real truth.”

On Sunday, thousands of people, including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, took part in a march against anti-Semitism in central London. The Israel–Hamas conflict has heightened community tensions and led to an increase in anti-Semitic and Islamophobic hate crimes.

Read more: Elon Musk’s trip down the extremist rabbit hole is terrifying

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com