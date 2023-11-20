Elon Musk threatens to sue Media Matters over damages to advertisers

In a tweet at 2 a.m. Saturday, Twitter/X owner Elon Musk threatened to file a “thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters” after the organization published a report showing that ads on X were pro-Nazi and Jewish. were being displayed along with opposing posts.

He says, “On Monday the second court will open, X Corp will file a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and all those involved in this fraudulent attack on our company.”

Tweet may have been deleted

In response, Media Matters President and CEO Angelo Carusone said, Said: “Musk is a bully who threatens baseless lawsuits in an effort to silence reports he has confirmed are true. Musk acknowledged that the controversial ad contained the pro-Nazi content we identified Were run. If he sues us, we’ll win.”

one in blog post, X looked into nine posts flagged by Media Matters and found that only one violated the company’s content policies.

Following the publication of the Media Matters report, major advertisers including Apple, Comcast, Disney, IBM, Lionsgate, NBC Universal and Warner Bros. halted spending on the platform.

Musk himself came under criticism last week for saying this. He agreed with a social media post Which accused “Jewish communities” of spreading “hatred against whites”. In the same thread, Musk The Jewish non-profit advocacy group Anti-Defamation League criticized, Claiming that the group is “actually promoting anti-white racism or anti-Asian racism or any kind of racism.”

Musk had previously threatened to sue the ADL for defamation, alleging that the group was “trying to destroy this platform by falsely accusing him and me of being anti-Semitic.”

Recommended by our editors

According to Musk’s late-night tweet, he sees the Media Matters story as “yet another attempt to undermine free speech and mislead advertisers.” The post further states, “For speech to be truly free, we must also be free to see or hear things that some people may find offensive.”

In an earlier tweet, Musk also claimed that “many of the largest advertisers are the biggest oppressors of your right to free speech,” and he offered users to pay $16 to avoid seeing ads in their timeline. Suggested option to choose. (That tweet was quickly followed up with a community note saying that “Although Premium+ for You and the following timelines serve no ads, customers will still see ads elsewhere on the platform.”)

Tweet may have been deleted

Get our best stories!

sign up for what’s new now Our top stories delivered to your inbox every morning.

This newsletter may contain advertisements, deals or affiliate links. Subscribing to the newsletter indicates your agreement to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from newsletters at any time.

Source: www.pcmag.com