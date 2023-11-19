Elon Musk threatens “thermonuclear lawsuit” over anti-Semitism report on Twitter

Elon MuskPhoto: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Elon Musk has now gone from “posting it through” to “furious-level incandescent with rage,” apparently, as the Twitter owner and monkey brainchip entrepreneur announced today that he’s over a recent media report. Intended to file a “thermonuclear lawsuit” alleging that his social media network was promoting anti-Semitic rhetoric as well as advertising for major companies. That report, from media matters, has likely been a factor in some of the planet’s biggest brands — including Disney and Apple, both longtime Twitter customers — removing their ads from the platform this week. (Although we can point out that many of these companies also Clearly Named some of Musk’s own recent tweets, which supported a false narrative about Jewish people that were promoting “hate toward whites…”, as the reason for pulling the ad; It is not yet clear whether you are allowed to issue a thermonuclear lawsuit on yourself.)

In response to the report, Musk Posted my own analysiswho accused media matters Deliberately created a situation where Twitter was forced to show ads to people who posted positive comments about Adolf Hitler or the Nazi regime or who engaged in Holocaust denial, only for accounts posting that kind of nonsense. Selected to follow, and then reloaded until the ads came up. Kept with it. (which tacitly accepts that the platform Desire Do so, if pushed, but that’s obviously neither here nor there.) Musk also, somewhat counter-intuitively, emphasized that only one of the posts in question is so Too bad he may have violated Twitter’s terms of service, which made us wonder which it was: the one saying there was “no coherent argument against National Socialism”, or the one calling Hitler. Was quoting him while portraying him as a semi-messianic figure, or one who simply stated that the genocide did not occur? Maybe dealer’s choice.

Anyway, it’s all about free speech, which is why Musk is threatening to sue a media organization (and “their board, their donors, their dark money networks, all of them”) for making a report. Are.

