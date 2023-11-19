November 19, 2023
Elon Musk threatens "thermonuclear lawsuit" amid boycott of X ad over anti-Semitism


Elon Musk has said he will file a “thermonuclear lawsuit” against media watchdog Media Matters and others after several companies stopped advertising on Twitter/X over anti-Semitism concerns.

Companies including Apple, IBM, Disney, Paramount and Warner Bros. have pulled their ads after Media Matters found that those ads were being placed alongside anti-Semitic content, including praise of Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. And genocide was also denied.

Additionally, on Wednesday (November 15), Musk was found to have made a post on X that falsely claimed that Jewish people were spreading hatred against white people. He said that the user, who referenced the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory (which claims that white people are losing their power due to the demographic growth of people of color through immigration), was speaking “the real truth.” .

“On Monday, the second court will open a divided, thermonuclear lawsuit against X Corp. Media Matters and all those who participated in this fraudulent attack on our company,” Musk said in a post on Will file.”

A statement posted by Musk said, “This week Media Matters for America posted a story that completely disregarded the actual experience on X in another attempt to undermine free speech and mislead advertisers. Misrepresented.”

“Above everything else, including profits, X works to protect the public’s right to free speech. But for speech to be truly free, we must also be free to see or hear things that some people may find offensive,” he continued.

X logo. Credit: Jaap Arians/Getty

Musk has previously denied that he is anti-Semitic. He later said that his comments referred to groups such as the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and other unspecified groups, rather than to all Jewish people.

Additionally, a spokesperson for BBC The company deliberately does not place brands “next to this type of content” and the platform is dedicated to combating anti-Semitism.

X chief executive Linda Yaccarino posted Friday evening that the platform was “extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination. There is no place for this anywhere in the world.”

The White House issued a statement condemning Musk’s tweet, saying “We condemn in the strongest terms this despicable promotion of anti-Semitism and racist hatred.”

Meanwhile, last week it was announced that a biopic about Musk is being developed and will be directed by Darren Aronofsky. (Request for a dream, whale),

Source: www.nme.com

