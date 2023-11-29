Elon Musk tells advertisers who are trying to ‘blackmail’ him: ‘Go away’

Speaking at the 2023 DealBook Summit in New York on Wednesday, Elon Musk, owner of social media site X (formerly Twitter), mocked advertisers who are boycotting the platform after it promoted anti-Semitic posts there. Were.

“What if someone tries to blackmail me by giving advertisements? Blackmail me for money? Go on your own.” He added, “Don’t advertise.”

He also said that his and X’s fans would boycott those advertisers. He specifically targeted Disney.

“The whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company and we will document it in detail,” Musk threatened.

He also told interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin, “I have no problem being hated. Remove hatred.”

In recent weeks, Musk has promoted and sometimes verbally supported what the White House has called “anti-Semitic and racist hatred” on X, formerly Twitter, the social media platform he owns and serves as CTO. Runs as.

He called those tweets “one of the dumbest, if not the dumbest, things I’ve ever done on the platform.”

“I’m sorry about that tweet or post,” he said. He continued, “I tried my best to clarify in six ways on Sunday, but you know at least I think over time it will become clear that in fact, far from being anti-Semitic, I actually I am a philosopher.”

Her inflammatory posts on the social media platform have led to major advertisers including Disney, Apple and many others suspending campaigns there and some famous users, including Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, being shunned from the platform.

Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has denied that he is anti-Semitic, and said that on X, “explicit calls for extreme violence are against our terms of service and will result in suspension. “

He also traveled to Israel this week, where he met and spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. When Netanyahu said he wanted to “deradicalize” and “reconstruct” Gaza, Musk offered to help. Musk told Sorkin on stage that his trip to Israel was planned before his tweet, and was not part of an “apology trip.” Earlier, Musk had said he wanted to bring SpaceX satellite communications service to Israel and humanitarian organizations in Gaza.

Musk also clarified that his trip to Israel was planned before his tweet, and was not part of an “apology trip.”

Musk’s personal account on

Later in the interview, Musk mentioned SpaceX’s competition with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin and said he was glad Bezos was also spending money on space travel. “If there was a button I could press to take down Blue Origin, I wouldn’t press it.”

Sorkin asked, “Do you feel like anyone has any influence on you?”

Musk responded, “If we make bad things that people don’t want to use, users will vote with their resources and use something else. My companies are monitored by regulators. SpaceX, Starlink, Tesla – overseen cumulatively by a few hundred regulators because we’re in 55 countries.

Sorkin asked, “What do you think about the impact the Chinese have had on you?” There, Tesla’s factories and the company’s reliance on Chinese consumers for a percentage of its sales were pointed out. Sorkin said, “Is it hypocritical for you to do business in China or other countries as it relates to X and other things that don’t follow this free speech path that you’ve taken?”

The CEO responded, “The best thing the platform can do is to comply with the laws of any country. Do you think we can do more than that?”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Source: www.nbcnews.com