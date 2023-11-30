Elon Musk tells advertisers leaving X, ‘Do your own thing!’ In fact and the internet is flooded with memes
TW: abusive language
Ax’s billionaire boss Elon Musk was seen at the New York Times Dealbook Summit on Wednesday. During an interview with Andrew Sorkin at the summit, Musk responded to allegations of anti-Semitism and described his recent visit to Israel as an ‘apology trip’ for the same. He also responded to Disney CEO Bob Iger’s decision to halt advertising on the platform amid a mass exodus of major advertisers. Musk quipped
Don’t want them to advertise. “I hope they stay. If someone is going to blackmail me with advertisements, who is going to blackmail me with money? Go fuck yourself! Oh…fuck…yourself…is that clear? I hope it is. Hey Bob, if you’re in the audience…that’s how I feel. Don’t advertise!”
JUST IN: Elon Musk tells advertisers who are trying to blackmail him, “Fuck yourself.” pic.twitter.com/TOOsXok7HX
– Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) 29 November 2023
Musk further said that the advertising boycott would only destroy his company and that how and why would be documented in detail. Apart from Disney, some of the major brands and entities that have stopped advertising on the platform include IBM, Jeep, Lionsgate, the European Union, and Oracle. The boycott began when the brands’ advertisements were found to contain pro-Nazi content amid ongoing Israel-Hamas tensions. An investigation by The Hindu found that UNICEF India and Gates Foundation ads were promoted under hate accounts
Meanwhile, the internet reacted to Musk’s profanity-laden remarks this way:
– VCs congratulating themselves 👏👏👏 (@VCBrags) 29 November 2023
– 🥤Soda🥤 (@Full_of_Suda) 29 November 2023
Bog Iger: pic.twitter.com/Vfd0HB84GZ
– Travis Curnutte (@TravisCurnutte) 30 November 2023
I mean he’s mastered it pic.twitter.com/BsieyecWSG
– Jenny (@jenny____ai) 30 November 2023
He’s literally playing God and it’s unreal to watch
I’m a fan of Musk but it makes me a little worried that he has an unhealthy God complex
More CEOs should adopt this approach.
– Killing Me Smalls (@SuperCaddie) 30 November 2023
Now Twitter’s ad sales team pic.twitter.com/buWYNVk8vE
– Gaut (@0xgaut) 29 November 2023
has removed Musk’s interview from its YouTube channel. However, it is available on Andrew Ross Sorkin’s account on X.
NYT just removed DealBook Summit with Elon Musk from their YT channel.
Deplatforming in action. pic.twitter.com/GvpGDjc9O7
– Adrian Dittmann (@AdrianDittmann) 30 November 2023
See my conversation with @Elon Musk,
-Andrew Ross Sorkin (@andrewrsorkin) 29 November 2023
X CEO Linda Yaccarino commented on Musk’s candid interview and reminded that he had also apologized and provided clarification regarding allegations of anti-Semitism on the platform. He quipped that when it comes to advertising, the X has a unique position as the intersection of free speech and Main Street. Yaccarino expressed his gratitude to the partners still on the platform who believe in X.
Today @Elon Musk Gave a comprehensive and candid interview in @dealbook 2023. He also offered an apology, an explanation, and a clear view of our position. X is enabling an information freedom that is uncomfortable for some people. We are a platform that allows…
– Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) 30 November 2023
