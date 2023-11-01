Elon Musk talks about NFTs – this is why he might adopt Bitcoin ordinals in the future

join our Wire Channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

Billionaire investor and Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk has once again appeared on camera talking about the feasibility of non-fungible token storage. In this article, we will assess his comments and explain why he may adopt Bitcoin Ordinal in the future.

Elon should definitely talk about NFTs

In a brief interview on November 1, Elon Musk shared his belief and stake in non-fungible tokens. He said the NFTs are URL pointers to JPEGs that are not on the blockchain. This is because the Ethereum ERC-721 standard for NFTs is the most widely adopted standard for many NFTs, and it is a digital certificate standard or pointer standard.

Oho @Elon Musk about a year ago @rodarmor Created Ordinals Protocol which is NFT on Bitcoin and they are 100% immutable pic.twitter.com/vDi1nc44hl – Bongo 🥁 (@bongobongonft) 31 October 2023

Fortunately, Elon Musk’s recommendations are already in consideration following the development of a new NFT standard on the Bitcoin network around actual on-chain NFTs or digital artifacts. Elon Musk’s stake suggests he may be interested in Bitcoin ordinals.

Bitcoin ordinals entered the non-fungible token market earlier this year when Casey Rodermer, a renowned Bitcoin developer, minted digital collectibles using the ordinal principle of Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of the major crypto asset Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Ordinals introduces the innovative concept of writing data directly on Satoshi, taking advantage of Bitcoin’s unique security and robustness. At the core of Bitcoin ordinals is the promise of true digital ownership. Once data is imprinted on Bitcoin using the Ordinals protocol, it becomes immutable.

In that context, the ordinances cannot be changed, removed or tampered with. General inscription provides a permanent and immutable record, ensuring the longevity and authenticity of the inscribed material. In line with Elon Musk’s hopes for NFTs, Bitcoin ordinals are more than just JPEGs.

It is noteworthy that in many parts of the world, artists and creators face censorship due to political, cultural or other reasons. But remarkably, with Ordinals, his digital artwork is protected from censorship. Notably, there is no single entity that controls Bitcoin, which allows for true freedom of expression.

Bitcoin Ordinals stand as a testament to the fusion of art, technology and economics on Bitcoin, challenging preconceived notions of digital content, ownership and culture. Bitcoin ordinals have inspired the introduction of similar protocols such as ethscripts. Bitcoin Ordinal creates a high possibility of mainstream adoption in the future.

Bitcoin Ordinal Market Health

Bitcoin ordinals are back in trend after losing popularity in the initial market over the past several months. Since its launch earlier this year, Bitcoin Ordinals have become the talk of the town and are gaining massive popularity among collectors. Bitcoin ordinals became the second most traded NFT collectible after Ethereum NFTs before the value dropped in the middle of this year.

Data compiled by CryptoSlam.io, an on-chain data aggregator, shows that Bitcoin ordinals have gained some market strength over the past few days. Over the past seven days, Bitcoin Ordinals has been the fourth most traded NFT collection with a traded sales volume of $6.6 million. Their sales this week are 56.32% higher than last week.

