Elon Musk takes delivery of first Tesla Cybertrucks, calls them ‘the most unique thing on the road’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduced the Cybertruck in 2019. Four years later, the company has finally delivered the first trucks to customers. (Frederick J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Four years after Elon Musk unveiled it with a puff of smoke, fireballs and poor performance of its shatter-resistant windows, Tesla has finally taken the first delivery of its alien-punk Cybertruck.

Standing over the bed of the stainless-steel-clad electric pickup, which has been beset by production delays and doubts about its design and everyday utility, Musk called the Cybertruck “the most unique thing on the road,” but promised that It’s “really, really useful.”

“It’s not just some grandiose showpiece like mine,” he said during Thursday’s delivery event, which was livestreamed on Twitter.

With the launch, Tesla enters the highly competitive truck market dominated by Ford’s F-Series, a reliable workhorse that has been the country’s best-selling truck for 46 consecutive years and best-selling vehicle for 41 years Is.

Musk has tried to set his rugged pickup very much apart from rivals, starting with a radically angular, polarizing look and much-touted features like bulletproof and arrowproof doors and “armor glass” windows.

This kind of “apocalyptic technology,” as Musk refers to it, has led some analysts to question whether the truck — whose price starts at $60,990 — will ever catch on to Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y. can achieve mainstream success like.

Read more: Is the richest person in the world the worst boss in the world? What’s it like working for Elon Musk?

The Cybertruck, which Musk claimed has the handling and speed of a sports car, has a towing capacity of 11,000 pounds, a maximum payload of 2,500 pounds, and an estimated range of 340 miles.

“We have a car here that experts said was impossible, that experts would never have built,” Musk said. “Ultimately, the future will look like the future.”

During the half-hour presentation, Tesla reenacted its infamous window stunt from the Cybertruck’s debut four years ago, when lead designer Franz von Holzhausen placed a steel ball on the truck’s front window to demonstrate the truck’s durability. Was thrown. It broke, as did the rear window during the second attempt.

This time, the window remained intact, although it appeared that the steel ball had been swapped out for a baseball.

It was initially estimated that deliveries of the Cybertruck would begin in late 2021. Its long delays mean Tesla is now playing catch-up.

When Tesla’s chief executive first introduced the Cybertruck at an event in Hawthorne, no all-electric pickup trucks were being shipped to customers. There are a handful today, with many more models coming from big automakers and electric startups.

In late 2021, Rivian became the first automaker to bring a fully electric pickup to the consumer market with its R1T, ahead of Ford’s F-150 Lightning, which was released in spring 2022.

Despite bringing its first Cybertruck on the road, Tesla will continue to face major challenges Musk has said that the vehicle is being manufactured in large quantities and is unlikely to be able to produce 250,000 per year until 2025.

Tesla hasn’t disclosed how many people put down $100 deposits to join the waiting list, but Musk said last year that the Austin, Texas, carmaker had “more orders for the first Cybertruck than we could possibly imagine.” “Could have completed it in three years after starting.” Production.”

“The production ramp up for the Cybertruck will be difficult,” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in an investor note after Thursday’s event. “Musk & Co. do not expect to be cash flow positive from this vehicle for the next 12 to 18 months (in our view it could be longer).”

Still, launching the truck “is important to the broader Tesla growth story in the coming years and will also prove to skeptics that Musk can successfully extend the Tesla halo effect as more consumers move down the EV path.” Have been.”

Thursday’s Cybertruck event came a day after Musk, who is facing allegations of anti-Semitism, appeared at The New York Times’ DealBook summit.

During an interview on stage, he apologized for a tweet he made this month that appeared to publicly support a notorious anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

“I am deeply sorry,” he said. “In retrospect, I should not have responded to that particular post.”

But he was less downbeat when asked about the upcoming pullout from advertisers including Disney, Apple, IBM and Lionsgate Entertainment.

“Don’t advertise,” he told advertisers who have fled X, the social media platform he owns.

“What if someone tries to blackmail me by giving me advertisements or by giving me money?” He continued. “Go on your own. Is that clear?”

This story originally appeared in the Los Angeles Times.

Source: finance.yahoo.com