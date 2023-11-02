Elon Musk stuns Joe Rogan with ‘hummus’ joke about Israel-Hamas war

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news

Elon Musk joined Joe Rogan for the fourth time on his podcast on Tuesday to talk all things zombie and monologue about the “zombie apocalypse.”

But when the conversation turned to the Israel-Hamas war, Mr Musk made an awkward joke that made even the controversial podcast host uncomfortable.

The pair were dressed in Halloween costumes for the special episode and were smoking pot. Mr Rogan wore a blonde wig and a baseball jersey, while the business mogul wore a silk scarf and a jacket, and described himself as “half dressed as an Australian magician”.

This conversation was related to coverage of Mr Musk new York Times And what it’s like to have that kind of constant attention to yourself.

“If you are a high-profile person like you, it is impossible to please everyone. So, there’s going to be someone who says something nasty about you,” Mr. Rogan said.

“When it’s in print, does it mean more, because other people are going to see this dirty thing? This is where it gets weird,” he asked Mr Musk. “Essentially, an article in new York Times This is just one person’s opinion, and whichever editor is involved.”

“It’s just that a lot of people will read it,” Mr. Musk replied. new York Times It has become difficult to read these days.”

Mr Rogan added: “Well, unfortunately, they make some serious mistakes. As if Hamas is bombing – “

“Hummus?” Mr Musk interjected, then laughed at his own apparent wordplay on the war, which has killed thousands on both sides.

“-The Israelis bombed the hospital,” finished Rogan, and the pair shared a light laugh.

Despite the insulting exchange, Mr Musk continued his joke, much to the dismay of the podcast host, who wanted to continue his views on the newspaper.

“Gram!” Mr. Musk spoke tearfully.

Joe Rogan tried to change the subject when the joke failed

(Joe Rogan/X)

“Yeah, it’s delicious,” Mr. Rogan replied, trying to ignore where Mr. Musk’s joke was headed.

“I think we should stop exporting grams,” Mr. Musk said, laughing again.

“This will bring them to their knees immediately. What are you going to do, take a chip and sink it into the void?”

“We need to introduce them to pineapple and anchovy pizza,” Rogan said in an effort to change the subject of the pizza they ordered. Mr Musk said: “I hope it happens!”

Mr. Rogan looked unhappy as he spoke to someone off-camera, but Mr. Musk, satisfied with his wisdom on the ongoing war, smiled to himself.

The business magnate has recently been criticized for his Social media platform X is spreading misinformation Regarding the conflict between Israel and Hamas, but the forum promised that they are treating the crisis with their highest level of response.

Mr Musk inserted himself into war talks over the weekend by offering to send SpaceX’s Starlink to Gaza, to which the Israeli government hit back, saying “Hamas will use it for terrorist activities.”

Mr Musk claims Starlink will only be used for humanitarian reasons and said “extraordinary measures” will be taken to enforce this.

