Elon Musk spins off NFT and gets information about Bitcoin on the blockchain

important point:

Elon Musk reviews NFTs.

Rules to make Bitcoin permanent on-chain

The innovation of NFTs for Bitcoin’s protocol.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, took part in a podcast to discuss the non-tokenized industry (NFT). “The Joe Rogan Experience”, Questions about authenticity of NFTs on the blockchain. The announcement that there is an environmental incentive to share Bitcoin has seen us argue in favor of strengthening our argument with Musk.

Musk y su vision crítica de los NFTs

In a conversation with Joe Rogan, Musk made a big comment about NFTs. To protect the direct data in the blockchain, China announced an external service for a UN image, which is a risky task. Was. Alojamiento despareses. “It’s ironic that NFTs aren’t in the blockchain, just attached JPEGs”Musk argued that the JPEG was coded to guarantee payment by the blockchain.

Estas preoccupaciónes no son nuevas. In a big beginning of NFTs, a significant increase in the duration of incarnations of multimillionaires in the form of Bored Ape and CryptoPunks, a dialogue exists about the digital version of NFTs. To end FTX, as an example, working with centralized services to fulfill functions as a service, demonstrating the vulnerabilities of NFTs. There are no obstacles, there are similar options for all types of platforms to find solutions for “Respaldo”.

Diversification and Flexibility in Ethereum’s Cadena

Despite the criticism, NFTs are not without problems and are vulnerable. In Ethereum’s blockchain, CryptoPunks and Moonbirds worked as an Arte Directoment in a cadena, allowing me to generate algorithms of my artists in the blockchain on the platform in the form of Art Blocks, replicas of Las Obras.

Bitcoin and Avance Coin Loss Ordinal

Bitcoin, on the other hand, has incorporated NFTs into one NFT and is working on a protocol to complete it. This method of digital multimedia technology takes the minimum expression of a Bitcoin – one Satoshi – and receives a numerical inscription. This is a solution that is guaranteed to activate Bitcoin and change it permanently.

Bitcoin community reacts enthusiastically

Musk paid Bitcoin backers only once, while there was a confirmation on other orders regarding NFTs and other cadenas. Pictures of Will Clemente and Rohan “Frank” Vora highlighting the importance of Musk’s comment on Twitter, and writing reaction messages to a clip of the Blockchain at Bitcoin Practical Demonstration.

Musk’s intervention in a debate about NFTs is said to be deeply concerning, with the debate over Bitcoin offering a way to find a stronger solution for the digital future. Those using blockchain quizzes considered this criticism an important opportunity for infrastructure and digital activities to be validated.

To get Musk to share the cryptocurrency, you must think about the perception and development of NFTs and interact with the technology blockchain.

Source: bitfinanzas.com