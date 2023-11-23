Elon Musk should face SEC probe over Neuralink monkey comments: Lawmakers

Neuralink founder Elon Musk previously said that no monkeys have died as a result of the company’s brain implants. Leon Neal/Getty Images

According to a report in Wired, Elon Musk is facing investigation over his comments related to Neuralink monkeys.

Lawmakers are demanding an investigation after he said no monkeys had died due to the brain chip.

Neuralink is set to begin human trials next year, with thousands of people signing up to get the implant.

Elon Musk faces renewed scrutiny over the deaths of Neuralink test monkeys as the company prepares to begin human trials.

Four members of the House of Representatives have written to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler asking the regulator to investigate the Tesla CEO for securities fraud over statements he made about Neuralink’s brain chip. A report from Wired ,

The news follows reports that a dozen monkeys suffered a variety of health problems after being implanted, before they were ultimately euthanized.

Musk has long faced intense controversy over claims that Neuralink tested its brain interface technology on monkeys Experienced “extreme pain”.

the billionaire wrote In a reply on X in September that “no monkeys have died as a result of the Neuralink implants,” and that the monkeys the company used to test its first implants were “already close to death.”

The letter, signed by representatives Earl Blumenauer, Barbara Lee, James McGovern and Tony Cardenas, reportedly states that Musk knew this statement was false, and that he misled investors on the safety of Neuralink’s implants.

In September, the nonprofit Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine also wrote a letter seconds It is calling for Musk to be investigated for securities fraud.

PCRM previously obtained veterinary records it said Neuralink was forced to euthanize at least 12 “previously healthy” monkeys after they experienced symptoms including infection and brain swelling.

Neuralink received approval start human trials from the FDA in May, and thousands of people have signed up Musk’s chip will be implanted in his brain.

The company reportedly plans to employ 11 people next year and 22,000 by 2030.

Musk has made several claims about the potential of the Neuralink implant, which the startup aims to use to help people with paralysis and quadriplegia regain full body function, saying it could Help save humanity from being destroyed by AI ,

Neuralink did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, which was made outside normal business hours.

