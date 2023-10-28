Elon Musk seems seriously worried about almost everything these days, reports say

Elon Muskbillionaire entrepreneur behind spacex And Teslahas displayed a more pessimistic outlook on recent global events.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Musk appears to be concerned about a number of issues, including short-term economic fluctuations and global conflicts, particularly the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The stock has fallen about 15% since Tesla’s third-quarter earnings call on Oct. 18. During the call, Musk openly expressed his concerns about the impact of rising interest rates on business, and suggested a possible recession ahead.

According to The, Musk cited his past experiences to outline his concerns, candidly sharing, “If I’m probably more paranoid than I should be, that’s also because I’ve had PTSD since 2009. – Big time.” Wall Street Journal.

“And then,” he continued, “there was no picnic from 2017 to 2019. Very tough times.”

These reflections provide a glimpse of the challenges Tesla has overcome, showing why current economic conditions may be particularly troubling for the billionaire.

On a broader scale, Musk has also expressed concern about “civilizational risk” in various forums, and cautioned against “sleepwalking” into World War III.

These statements are in line with his previous comments regarding the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

“The likelihood of nuclear war is increasing rapidly,” Musk last posted on Twitter after months of war between the two countries.

This sentiment underpins Musk’s frequent framing of his work with Tesla and SpaceX as efforts to avert global disasters.

Last year, Musk made headlines with his controversial acquisition of Twitter, which he later rebranded as “X,” presenting it as a necessary step to preserve free speech, according to the Wall Street Journal. Noted.

The move is in line with his broader philosophy of opposing what he perceives as a threat to intellectual diversity, which he has called the “woke mind virus”.

Nevertheless, Musk’s statements and actions related to global conflicts and world affairs have not been without controversy.

The report said some in Washington have labeled him pro-Russian, especially after he said last year that Crimea rightfully belonged to Russia.

