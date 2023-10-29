Elon Musk says XPayments will eliminate the need for a bank account by the end of 2024

Twitter/X boss Elon Musk revealed new details of his planned payments services during an all-hands staff meeting, as reported by The Verge on October 26.

Musk said the new facility will cover almost all areas of finance, adding:

“When I talk about payments, I really mean one’s entire financial life. If there is money involved, it will be on our platform. Money or securities or anything. So, it’s not just like sending $20 to my friend. I’m talking, like, you won’t need a bank account.

Although Musk suggested that X would cover almost all areas of finance, he did not mention whether it would integrate new cryptocurrency features. However, the app already includes some crypto features, like Bitcoin and Ethereum Tipping and NFT profile picture support.

Musk otherwise said the company is awaiting approval for its payments features and said the process should be completed in the coming months. X acquired money services licenses in various US states this summer, including in July and August. According to current data, the company has obtained licenses in nine states.

Officials suggested that payment features would come in 2024. [his] Mind” if it is not introduced by the end of next year.

Musk has bigger ambitions for X

Elsewhere on the call, Musk said his company is “rapidly transforming” Twitter from what was once the everything app. He said he intended for X to overtake China’s WeChat app. That app includes its own social media network as well as payments and other features but has no equivalent outside China.

Musk also said that X sees “monster numbers” in terms of usage, including 500 million posts and 100 billion impressions per day. He also said that creator payments are expected to increase “significantly” and said that creator numbers have already increased tenfold.

Musk wants to expand X’s social features by including job recruiting and dating and expand X’s video features by integrating the app with TV. He praised the platform’s community fact-checking system, launched in early October.

The call took place on October 26, 2023, which roughly marks the first anniversary of Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in 2022. Musk rebranded Twitter as X in July 2023.

