X Corp will fund hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross and Red Crescent in Gaza, owner Elon Musk said Tuesday afternoon.

Musk said the donation will include “all revenue from advertising and subscriptions related to the war in Gaza.” Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X since early June, also encouraged others to join the company.

Clashes have been going on between Israel and Hamas terrorists since the beginning of October. There have been thousands of total casualties in the war, with Israel reporting more than 1,200 dead and the Palestinian Health Ministry claiming nearly 13,000 dead, Fox News Digital reports.

Musk later said in response to a user inquiry that X Corp would “track how the funds are spent and go through the Red Cross/Crescent” to prevent donations in Gaza from going to Hamas. “Better ideas welcome.”

He wrote, “We must care for the innocent regardless of caste, creed, religion or anything else.”

Musk’s announcement about the planned donation came just a day after his social media platform filed a defamation complaint against Media Matters for America over last week’s reporting that some companies’ ads were anti-Semitic and anti-Semitic. The contents were shown next to each other. According to reports, IBM, Apple, and Lions Gate Entertainment later banned X from being used for advertising.

X alleged that Media Matters manipulated the algorithms governing the user experience on The misconception is that these pairings are anything other than what they really are: manufactured, inorganic, and exceptionally rare.”

Media Matters called the legal action a “frivolous lawsuit designed to silence Ax’s critics” and said it “stands behind its reporting and expects to prevail in court,” Axios reported.

Last week Musk also commented that an

He said on Sunday that “nothing could be further from the truth” than allegations of anti-Semitism.

The Apart from owning X, he also runs Tesla and SpaceX.

Bradford Betz, Eric Revell and Greg Weiner contributed to this report.

