Elon Musk says X users spreading lies won’t get paid for those tweets

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk walks with one of his sons on pit lane after the 2023 United States Formula 1 , [+] A Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on October 22, 2023. (Photo by Chandan Khanna/AFP) (Photo by Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Users on X who spread information that is later corrected by the fact-checkers’ crowdsourced program Community Notes will not be paid for engagement on those tweets, according to an announcement made Sunday by owner Elon Musk. The change comes as independent researchers warn that X has become a central hub of misinformation and extremism since Musk bought the site a year ago.

“Making a slight change to creator monetization: Any post that is corrected by @CmunityNotes becomes ineligible for revenue share. The idea is to maximize incentives for accuracy over sensationalism,” Musk tweeted. Sunday afternoon,

X has always struggled with misinformation and disinformation, long before Musk took control of the site. But Musk’s changes on social media platforms have accelerated the spread of bad information because they have given people a financial incentive to spread sensationalist and outright false information.

Musk launched a program earlier this year to pay creators on the site based on the number of views their posts get, which led many users to start posting offensive and sometimes violent photos and videos. Are. The problem has worsened since the beginning of the Israel–Hamas war, which began when Hamas militants carried out coordinated terrorist attacks in Israel that killed more than 1,400 people.

Jackson Hinkle, a right-wing influencer, has over 1.7 million followers on X and has been spreading countless lies in recent days. As an example from Saturday, Hinkle tweeted that the Israeli news outlet Haaretz had reported things like, “Hamas shot less than 100 people, most of them settlers who had guns.” Hinkle tweeted, among other things, that this is not true and Haaretz tweeted as much.

“This post contains blatant lies about atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7. It has no basis in Haaretz’s reporting then or since,” Haaretz Tweeted About one of Hinkle’s very long tweets.

But, as expected, Haaretz’s tweets attempting to correct the misinformation have been viewed by only 1 million people, while Hinkle’s tweets have been viewed by more than 4.6 million people at the time of this writing. Hinkle also has other tweets refutedAnd although they may have been financially rewarded under Musk’s new program in the past, once they received a note from Community Notes fact-checkers, they would no longer be paid for engagement on those tweets.

One question that hasn’t been answered about Musk’s changes to the Creator Revenue Sharing Program is whether community notes containing only relevant information will still be ineligible for monetization. Sometimes the community of fact-checkers advertise a note, not because the information is incorrect, but because it would be useful to know more information.

I asked X for more information on Sunday but did not immediately receive a response. If anyone from X responds I will update this post.