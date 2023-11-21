Elon Musk says X Corp will donate ad and subscription revenue tied to Gaza war

Elon Musk faced criticism on X post

Elon Musk faces opposition from MPs, companies over support for anti-Semitism

Elon Musk said that X Corp will donate any revenue generated by the social media platform from advertising and subscriptions related to the war in Gaza to hospitals in Israel as well as the Red Cross in Gaza. The move comes amid a growing backlash against Musk after he expressed support for an anti-Semitic post on Instagram.

The billionaire wrote on , One must care for the innocent regardless of creed, religion or anything.” Musk changed Twitter’s name to X Corp in July following an acquisition of the service in 2022.

Musk, who often uses X as a platform to share his ideas and his company’s accomplishments, said, “We must do everything we can to create a better future for everyone. “

The pledge to donate advertising and subscription revenue did not initially specify how much could be raised from the effort. This comes after Musk’s endorsement of anti-Semitic posts, which have been condemned by many critics and groups such as the Anti-Defamation League, an advocacy group that works to combat hatred against Jewish people.

01:49 PM Advertisers pull out of X after Elon Musk supports anti-Semitic post

The billionaire’s comments were made in response to a post from an Do it.” Musk responded, “You are absolutely right.”

Around the same time, a report by Media Matters claimed that some advertisements had appeared next to neo-Nazi material on X. Musk disputed that claim and filed a lawsuit against the left-leaning monitoring group on Monday, alleging it misrepresented its findings.

Yet several large advertisers, including Comcast, IBM and Warner Bros., have said they will suspend or stop their advertising on X following the Media Matters report and Musk’s endorsement of anti-Semitic posts.

trending news

amy picchi

Amy Picchi is the Associate Managing Editor of CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.

Thanks for reading CBS News.

Create or log in to your free account

For more features.

Source: www.cbsnews.com