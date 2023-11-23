Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

A growing strike against Tesla by a group of Swedish unions has been branded “insane” by Elon Musk as industrial action threatens to disrupt the US carmaker’s operations in other parts of Europe.

About 130 mechanics in Sweden, who belong to the IF Metall union and service electric cars, went on strike last month after Tesla rejected their request for collective bargaining.

Dockworkers and car dealers have since staged a sympathy strike refusing to work with the brand, threatening to damage the company’s business in Sweden and potentially further afield. The latest strike by postal workers means license plates for Tesla cars will not be delivered to customers.

Musk, Tesla’s chief executive and a staunch critic of unionization, wrote in a post on his owned X social media platform that the situation is “insane.”

Despite opening a factory in Germany, where auto unions are powerful, Tesla has so far avoided collective bargaining across its global operations.

“This is a big culture shock for Elon,” said Matthias Schmidt, an independent European auto analyst. “He has gone out of his way to avoid unionization, but this is a big warning sign.”

Unions in Norway, one of Europe’s biggest markets for electric vehicle sales, said they would prevent Teslas destined for Sweden from being unloaded in the neighboring Scandinavian country.

Analysts said the biggest risk for Tesla now is that unions in other countries, particularly Germany, choose to join the strike in solidarity with their Swedish counterparts.

While the company was once dependent on imports from China, Tesla’s Berlin factory now makes about three-quarters of the models sold in the region.

“It could spread to different countries and be replicated elsewhere,” Schmidt warned. “Clearly the biggest threat is Germany. “We expected something similar to happen in Germany when they opened their plant there, even though the unions were so strong.”

Sweden is a minor market for the carmaker, and is dwarfed by its main markets of the UK, Germany and France.

Trade unionists and academics in Sweden believe Tesla’s decades-old labor model could be undermined if it is allowed to operate without a union agreement. “Our Swedish labor model with collective agreements is a competitive advantage in the global market, not a threat,” said Marie Nilsson, president of the IF Metall union.

Tesla may also face increasing demands for unionization elsewhere in its global network.

The United Autoworkers Union, the influential US union, is targeting Tesla as it aims to expand its base beyond traditional Detroit carmakers Ford, General Motors and Chrysler after a historic wage agreement reached last month.

