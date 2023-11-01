Elon Musk says Tesla aims to build 200,000 Cybertrucks per year. 2 weeks ago he said that the car manufacturer has dug its own grave with the car.

CEO Elon Musk told Joe Rogan on the podcast that Tesla aims to produce 200,000 Cybertrucks per year.

Tesla previously said it had the capacity to build more than 125,000 Cybertrucks per year.

Just two weeks ago, Musk said on a Tesla earnings call that the company had “dug its own grave with the Cybertruck.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared more details on the production numbers of the long-awaited Cybertruck in his latest appearance on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast on Tuesday.

“We’re aiming to make about 200,000 per year at point production — maybe a little more, but I can’t stress enough that manufacturing will be much easier than the initial design,” Musk told the podcast host in a nearly three-hour conversation. It is difficult.” -Long interview.

Musk did not give any timeframe for its launch. Their latest valuation is nearly double the company’s estimate in October that it expected to build more than 125,000 Cybertrucks annually during its pilot production phase.

Tesla is expected to begin the first deliveries of its highly anticipated futuristic electric truck this month It was delayed for two years due to issues including changes to its design and features.

Tesla first unveiled the Cybertruck in November 2019, and Musk said at the time the company had received 250,000 pre-orders in just a few days. At that time, the company had set the starting price of the Tesla at $39,900. The price of the trapezoidal vehicle is still unknown.

Musk also shared more details about the Cybertruck during the podcast, and talked about a “Beast Mode version” of the vehicle. Tesla’s Cybertruck will be built with bulletproof steel panels, and people will have the option to pay for bulletproof glass for the windows, Musk further explained on the podcast.

This is not the first time Musk has talked about how difficult it is to produce the Cybertruck.

“We’ve dug our own grave with the Cybertruck,” he said on Tesla’s third-quarter earnings call in October, which one analyst termed a “mini disaster.” He noted that a “surprising” amount of work was required to produce it. is needed because “that is the nature of newness.”

“If you want to do something revolutionary and innovative and something really special like the Cybertruck, it’s extremely difficult because there’s nothing to copy,” he said during the earnings call.

Tesla’s share price closed 1.8% higher at $200.84 on Tuesday. The stock is up 63% so far this year.

