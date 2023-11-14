Elon Musk says SpaceX should get approval this week for second Starship launch attempt

SpaceX is working hard to launch the second space flight of its Starship rocket this week.

CEO Elon Musk claimed that the company will receive its federal launch license in the coming days.

SpaceX needs a launch license from the FAA for its second attempt to fly Starship into space.

Starship launches for the first time on its Super Heavy booster from Texas on April 20, 2023.

CEO Elon Musk claimed the company would receive its federal launch license in the coming days, the final hurdle before a second attempt. The company is awaiting completion of a federal environmental review led by the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“Just been informed that launch approval should be in time for Friday’s launch,” Musk said in a social media post Monday evening.

Musk did not say who informed him about the impending regulatory approval, and SpaceX did not respond to CNBC’s request for clarification.

An FAA spokesperson did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment. FWS’s Texas office received an automated reply to a request for comment, indicating that at least some representatives from the office are at the staff retreat as of Thursday.

SpaceX needs a launch license from the FAA for its second attempt to fly Starship into space. The company’s first attempt in April successfully achieved several milestones for a rocket of unprecedented size and power, but it ultimately exploded just minutes into flight and caused serious damage to infrastructure on the ground, prompting a regulatory review. .

The FAA announced on October 31 that it had completed a safety review of SpaceX’s Starship license – which focuses on the safety of the public and property. An environmental review was ongoing with the FWS at that time.

SpaceX announced last week that it was preparing to launch the second flight of the approximately 400-foot-tall rocket “as early as November 17,” but acknowledged that the target date was “pending final regulatory approval.”

