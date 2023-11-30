Elon Musk says prediction that Tesla will be top 10 carmaker behind 9 Chinese companies ‘couldn’t be wrong’

In 2011, Elon Musk mocked the quality of electric vehicles made by China’s BYD. He then admitted this May that “his cars are highly competitive these days.” Now, the Tesla CEO is praising Chinese EV makers.

“Chinese car companies are extremely competitive,” Musk said at this week’s conference. new York Times dealbook conference, “China is very good at manufacturing, and the work ethic is incredible.”

He even went so far as to say that the top 10 automakers of the future could be mostly Chinese – though he still envisions Tesla sitting at the top of them all.

“There are a lot of people who think the top 10 car companies will be Tesla and then there will be nine Chinese car companies,” he said at the conference. “I guess they wouldn’t be wrong.”

In BYD’s case, its manufacturing capabilities impressed longtime Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger, who died this week. While Berkshire generally stays away from the auto industry – it declined to invest in Tesla – Munger led a hugely successful investment in BYD. He called Wang Chuanfu, the carmaker’s founder and CEO, a “natural engineer”, and said that “BYD’s guy is actually better at making things than Elon.”

BYD came within a few thousand vehicles of surpassing Tesla in global EV sales in the third quarter (it already sells more when factoring in other categories, including hybrids). It is widely expected to take the lead this quarter or in the near future, even if it has not entered the US market amid its global expansion.

But Wang himself thinks the future is bright for many Chinese automakers—including Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto. “I believe the time has come for Chinese brands,” he said earlier this year. He called on other Chinese automakers to go global and “demolish the old legends” of the industry.

Of course, not everyone agrees with Musk on the future of the auto industry. Toyota, for example, doubled its use of hybrid cars while Musk called them a “phase” and this year they have proven to be a “smoking-hot market,” as one executive said.

But it’s not just that Musk is keeping a watchful eye on China’s formidable EV makers. Bill Ford Jr., executive chairman of Ford Motor, warned earlier this year that U.S. automakers “are not yet ready” to compete with them on electric vehicles.

“They grew very quickly, and they developed them extensively, and now they’re exporting,” Ford said.

Meanwhile, China itself remains the world’s largest EV market, with 59% of global sales last year, according to the World Economic Forum.

Ford CEO Jim Farley, discussing the future of EVs at a finance event in May, said: “We see the Chinese as the main competitor, not GM or Toyota. The Chinese are going to become a power center.”

A major advantage for China is its dominance in the EV supply chain. For example, BYD can keep its vehicle prices low in part because it owns the supply chain for its EV batteries, from raw materials to finished battery packs. It also designs its own semiconductors.

BYD launched an EV called Seagull earlier this year at a price of about $11,000. It has quickly become one of the best-selling EVs in China. China’s Seagull and vehicles like it could prove to be a disruptive force in foreign markets.

“If we consider the different leagues of competitiveness in Tesla, we consider the Chinese league to be the most competitive,” Musk said.

This story originally appeared on Fortune.com

Source: finance.yahoo.com