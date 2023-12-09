How can it not be weird when you help remove a CEO who returns five days later with strong support from employees and investors? That’s where OpenAI chief scientist and co-founder Ilya Sutskever currently finds himself, and whether Elon Musk thinks he should jump ship to Tesla or xAI.

Last month, Sutskever joined with other OpenAI board members to fire CEO Sam Altman for unclear reasons, sparking a short-lived but dramatic corporate saga. With the help of Microsoft and other investors, OpenAI immediately reinstated Altman and then set about revamping its board.

Altman referred to Sutskever in a statement about his return, writing: “I have no ill will toward him. “Although Ilya will no longer serve on the Board, we look forward to continuing our working relationship.”

But on Friday, Business Insider published a report suggesting that Sutskever is in limbo and has recently become “invisible” in OpenAI. When an X user shared A post in that article said Sutskever should join Tesla, Musk replied“Or xAI.”

Sam Altman (left), American entrepreneur, investor, programmer, and founder and CEO of artificial intelligence company OpenAI, and Ilya Sutskever, the company’s co-founder and chief scientist, speak together at Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv on June 5, 2023 We do. (Photo by Jack Guez/AFP) (Photo by Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)

ai recruitment battle

Musk introduced xAI in March and last month announced its AI chatbot Grok, which competes with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. But if the history of AI had unfolded a little differently, Musk might be more involved with OpenAI today. Musk helped start, fund, and lure key talent to OpenAI in 2015 when it launched as a nonprofit — and he hired Sutskever, who worked at Google, to join OpenAI. Were, agreed.

“That was one of the toughest recruiting battles I’ve ever had,” Musk said. Lex Friedman Podcast, It was also a “pivotal moment” in the breakdown of the friendship between Musk and Google co-founder Larry Page, he said.

Musk, who was on OpenAI’s board, stepped down in 2018 after a power struggle. Shortly after, OpenAI needed capital and computing resources, switched to a capped-profit model and began accepting heavy investments from Microsoft.

That partnership, which is now being considered by antitrust authorities in the UK, did not sit well with Musk Tweeted Earlier this year: “OpenAI was created as an open source (which is why I named it “Open” AI), non-profit company that served as a counter to Google, but now “It has become a closed-source, profit-maximizing company effectively controlled by Microsoft. Not exactly what I intended.”

Sutskever’s ‘Moral Compass’

Musk after Altman was fired by the OpenAI board last month wrote, “Given the risks and power of advanced AI, the public should be informed as to why the Board felt it had to take such drastic action.” Musk has long warned about the potential dangers of AI but he also sees its promise.

Helen Toner, an academic who was previously on the OpenAI board resigned Following Altman’s return, it was recently reported that wall street journal The CEO’s firing “wasn’t about AI safety, it was about a lack of trust.” And Sutskever himself retracted after Altman’s return, writing on X, “I deeply regret my participation in the actions of the Board.”

But Musk has highlighted Sutskever’s involvement in firing Altman on several occasions, including in an interview with new York Times DealBook Summit

“I think we should be concerned about this because I think Ilya has a really strong moral compass,” he said. “He really sweats over the question of what is right. And if Alya had such a strong desire to fire Sam, I think the world should know what that reason was.

If Sutskever were to jump ship to XAI or Tesla—or any other firm, it would be a major development in the AI ​​talent wars. As Musk said Lex Friedman PodcastThe hiring of Sutskever in 2015 was “really key to OpenAI being successful.”

This story originally appeared on Fortune.com

Source: finance.yahoo.com