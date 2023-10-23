Elon Musk He says that he will give a huge amount of 1 billion dollars to Wikipedia on one condition.

The Free Online Encyclopedia is always looking for donations from people around the world.

A dedicated team of volunteers helps keep the site updated and they continue to translate various articles into different languages ​​to make them accessible to everyone.

And they may be eligible for huge donations.

Musk is the richest man in the world, and he’s willing to give Wikipedia a check with a lot of zeros on it.

He wrote on Twitter/x: “I’ll give them a billion dollars if they change their name to D**kipedia.”

The post came after he posted a screenshot from Wikipedia showing co-founder Jimmy Wales appealing for money.

Musk didn’t seem to appreciate the appeal and used the snooze emoji in his original post.

In a follow-up message, he questioned why the site was always asking for cash.

“Have you ever wondered why the Wikimedia Foundation wants so much money?”. the tech billionaire asked.

“It certainly isn’t needed for Wikipedia to operate. You can fit a copy of virtually the entire text on your phone!

“So, what’s the money for? Inquiring minds want to know…”

Actually this question was answered some time ago.

Their charity campaigns usually raise millions of dollars and everyone wanted to know what the remaining cash was being spent on.

Credit: In Pictures Ltd/Corbis via Getty Images

Wikimedia Foundation spokeswoman Samantha Lien told The Washington Post: “Based on guidance from the Wikimedia Foundation Board of Trustees, our reserve amount is equivalent to one year’s operating budget.

“If there were circumstances during that period that affected our ability to raise those funds, we could reach an emergency situation – the reserve is a safety net to protect Wikipedia from such a possibility.”

So, basically, they always want to increase their rainy day fund, just in case things get… Very Wet, which makes financial sense.

Considering that this is one of the most popular websites on the entire Internet, you don’t want to open this page one day only to find that it is offline.

On the other hand, Elon Musk probably shouldn’t waste his money just for a few laughs.

The company’s shares fell 9.3 percent in the wake of the document, taking a hit from Musk’s vast fortune.

