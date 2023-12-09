Elon Musk says he may bring conspiracy theorist Alex Jones back to X

Elon Musk said Saturday he would consider allowing right-wing provocateur and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to return to X, formerly known as social media platform Twitter. Mr Jones was banned from Twitter in 2018 after posting harassing messages, a month after other tech companies such as Facebook and YouTube also suspended his accounts.

Mr. Jones, who last year was ordered to pay $1 billion to the families of eight victims of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School after he spent years promoting claims that the massacre was a hoax, Said that he hopes Mr. Musk will restore his account. In an interview with Tucker Carlson that aired on X on Thursday, Mr. Jones said that users regularly called for Mr. Musk to return to the platform.

“I keep trending all the time, ‘Hey, if you’re so authoritarian about free speech, bring back Alex Jones,’” Mr. Jones said. “I understand he has to go through a process before he can do that.”

On Saturday, Mr Musk responded to a user on X who said it was time to bring Mr Jones back to the platform. “Okay,” Mr. Musk wrote,

Mr Musk then launched a poll asking his 165 million followers whether they should bring back Mr Jones’ account.

Although Mr Musk has not yet actually followed and reactivated Mr Jones’ account, the move could further alienate advertisers, who have left the platform in droves due to concerns that Mr Musk’s content will The lack of moderation may cause their brands to appear with offensive content. At ‘ DealBook summit in November, Mr Musk insulted advertisers and told them not to spend on his platform.

Since then, Ax has pursued small businesses and sought to replace the revenue they receive from major brands with their advertising dollars. “If you’re a small business and you have a product idea for us or a new way we can help you more, please share,” said Linda Yaccarino, chief executive of X. Posted on Friday.

