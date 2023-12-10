Elon Musk says far-right firebrand Alex Jones will be reinstated

Elon Musk continues his campaign to make X a “free speech” haven even to the detriment of the company’s business interests, saying he is restoring the account of far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Twitter banned Jones with its Infowars program in 2018. Last year Jones was ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion to the families of Sandy Hook victims for lying about the 2012 school shooting, which killed 20 children and six adults.

Musk said X/Twitter was reinstating Jones because Musk had conducted a survey on the topic among his more than 165 million followers. The majority of respondents (70% of approximately 2 million votes) were in favor of the move.

“The people have spoken and this is what will happen,” Musk said. Posted Saturday late evening.

musk Posted Earlier on Saturday, “What I completely disagree with [Jones] Said about Sandy Hook, but are we a platform that believes in freedom of expression or not? This is what comes to the fore in the end. If people vote him back, it will be bad for X economically, but principles matter more than money.

As Musk indicated, his reinstatement of Jones won’t help his company convince big marketers to buy ads on X. Last month, advertisers including Disney, Apple, and Comcast/NBCUniversal halted ad spending on X over Musk’s endorsement of an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory (that is). Musk later apologized). At The New York Times’ DealBook summit, Musk attacked runaway advertisers, telling them to “go fuck yourself.”

Jones and Infowars were banned by Twitter in 2018, along with YouTube, Facebook, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. The platforms cited violations of their hate-speech and harassment policies.

Musk’s decision to let Jones return to Twitter came after he rejected user calls to consider it in November 2022. “My first child died in my arms,” ​​Musk wrote in a letter. Post, “I felt his last heartbeat. I have no pity for anyone who would use the death of children for profit, politics or fame.

Jones indirectly returned to X/Twitter this week when he appeared on stage on ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show, which brought him to Musk’s attention. Jones told Carlson that “I trend all the time” on Jones also said he did not expect Musk to reinstate him to X, saying, “I think if he did, the ADL [Anti-Defamation League] And others will actually be able to shut down Twitter. Carlson proudly introduced Jones on his X show as “the most censored person in the English language”.

The families of the Sandy Hook victims sued Jones because he called the mass murder a “big hoax”, was “counterfeited as a $3 bill” by “crisis actors”, and “no one died.” ” He falsely accused the parents of children killed in an elementary school of colluding with the U.S. government in an imaginary conspiracy to curtail gun rights. After losing civil lawsuits in Connecticut and Texas, Jones and his company filed for bankruptcy protection.

Jones has also accused the US government of being behind the 9/11 attacks; has said that NFL players protesting during the national anthem were “taking a knee in the face of white genocide”; Transgender and Muslim people attacked; and suggested that Lady Gaga’s 2017 Super Bowl halftime show was a Satanic ritual.

Soon after Musk closed the Twitter deal in October 2022, the tech billionaire also conducted a poll about whether Donald Trump should be reinstated. That vote went in Trump’s favor by a slight margin and Musk reactivated the former president’s account. Musk commented on the Trump poll, “Vox populi, vox Dei” (a Latin phrase translating to “The voice of the people is the voice of God”), which he also used on a user poll about Alex Jones.

