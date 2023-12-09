Elon Musk says Disney CEO should be fired for hurting his feelings

Another day, another famous person being exposed by conspiracy theorist and X owner Elon Musk.

The latest target of the mercurial CEO is Disney CEO Bob Iger, whose empire recently stopped advertising on Musk’s much-maligned social media network.

Disney, along with many other big names in the advertising field, decided to drop it after Musk threw his weight behind a terrifying and deeply anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

Instead of engaging in some clearly needed introspection, Musk attacked Iger this week, Entry That “he should be immediately dismissed.”

He said, “What Bob has done to his company, Walt Disney is turning in his grave.”

To get a coherent answer to Why Musk demanded that some unpacking is required, so bear with us.

Musk alleged that Disney was to blame for not removing his ads from Meta, following a lawsuit that alleged the much larger social media company failed to keep child sexual abuse material (CSAM) off its platforms. Has been.

“Bob Iger thinks it’s cool to advertise next to child abuse material,” Musk wroteIn response to a tweet arguing sex exploration content was on Meta, Iger’s name was misspelled.sponsored“By Disney. “Real Stand Up Guy.”

To be clear, Meta has a very well-documented problem of keeping nefarious CSAM off their platforms. Just last week, wall street journal Found that there are actually examples of Instagram and Facebook Promoting Pedophile accounts make an already dangerous situation even worse.

At the end of the day, there are no real winners here. Iger’s own track record is less spectacular, especially when it comes to Disney’s handling of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Yet in many ways, Musk is the pot calling the kettle black. Why? Because ex-Twitter has his own significant issue with CSAM. Especially after Musk’s chaotic takeover last year, new York Times In February it was found that Musk had fallen far behind in making “eliminating child abuse” his “priority number one”, as he announced Last year.

Since then, child exploitation content has been running rampant on the platform. Worse, the platform faced criticism for reinstatement of an account that posted child sexual abuse material in July.

Meanwhile, rather than take responsibility for all the hateful things he’s said, Musk has attempted to pander to his base on X, arguing that advertisers are plotting against him and his “flaming dumpster” of a social media company. Were.

during the last month new York Times At the DealBook Summit, the embattled CEO accused advertisers of colluding to “blackmail” him “through advertising” – a whimsical idea that highlights his growing frustration.

At that time, after literally telling advertisers to “fuck themselves,” Musk took the opportunity to take aim at Iger as well.

He added for emphasis, “Hey Bob, if you’re in the audience, I feel the same way.” “Don’t advertise.”

