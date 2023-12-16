Elon Musk says 'DEI must die', explains why

Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz says Ivy League schools ‘discovered free speech’ on October 7 when ‘Kudlow’ could use it against Jews rather than other groups.

Elon Musk is clearly not a fan of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, arguing that such initiatives are destructive and need to be ended.

The tech billionaire announced on his social media platform

Elon Musk, billionaire and chief executive officer of Tesla, at the Viva tech fair in Paris, France, Friday, June 16, 2023. (Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Getty Images)

DEI policies have come under greater scrutiny in recent months amid a rise in anti-Semitism on college campuses following the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7. Critics argue that the programs favor some “protected” groups while allowing hostility toward others, such as Jewish students and in this case faculty members.

Musk is the latest in a growing list of high-profile figures to criticize the outcomes of DEI programs in recent days, amid opposition from the presidents of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania and MIT, all of whom made some remarks during House hearings on anti-Semitism. Also refused to say. Calling for the massacre of Jews on their own campuses is a violation of their rules and amounts to persecution.

Following the testimony, billionaire Harvard alumnus Bill Ackman called on all three Ivy League leaders to “resign in disgrace” and suggested that Harvard President Claudine Gay got her job in the first place because of the university’s DEI policies.

From left to right: Harvard’s Dr. Claudine Gay, UPenn’s Liz Magill, billionaire Bill Ackman and MIT’s Dr. Sally Kornbluth. (Getty/Getty Images)

“Reducing the pool of candidates based on essentialist race, gender, and/or sexual orientation criteria is not the right way to identify the best leaders for our most prestigious universities,” Ackman wrote on X.

He later said, “I don’t think it will take us long to look at the suppression of free speech over the past few years and the career accusations of racism that have been repeatedly leveled against those who question the DEI movement.”

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has also been a vocal critic of DEI programs. Earlier this week, he said during a CNN town hall, “I think the diversity equity inclusion agenda has been misused in the name of diversity. We have, in many of our universities, completely abandoned diversity of thought. “

Vivek Ramaswamy, chairman and co-founder of Strive Asset Management and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, during the Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NewsNation on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Micah Green/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Getty Images)

He said, “I think if we restore true meritocracy in this country, and embrace true diversity of thought, the possibility that we will actually have a range of different shades of elements, and genders, and different positions Will happen.” “But don’t let that be a goal, let it really be a byproduct of selecting people who are the best people for the job, and especially in a university setting, also those with diverse viewpoints.”

