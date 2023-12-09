Elon Musk says conspiracy theorist Alex Jones could be reinstated at X

New York CNN –

Elon Musk says he may reinstate conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ account on X, formerly known as Twitter, pending the results of an unscientific survey of his followers.

The move comes after Musk previously said he would not unban Jones despite requests from some users due to his false claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

In a post on X on Saturday, Musk said he disagreed with Jones’ comments about Sandy Hook, but asked, “Are we a platform that believes in freedom of speech or are we not?”

“If people vote him back, it will be bad for X economically, but principles matter more than money,” Musk said. In a poll asking Musk’s followers whether Jones should be reinstated, as of Saturday afternoon Jones had won by a good margin.

Musk is considering reinstating Jones at a time when Had to do. More than a dozen major brands suspended their ad spending on X in recent weeks, dealing a major blow to the company’s core revenue stream.

Musk has aggressively defended his “free speech” stance, telling advertisers to “fuck themselves” in an interview last month even as he criticized his posts promoting an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory. Also apologized for. Musk also called for Disney CEO Bob Iger to be fired last week after the entertainment giant — previously one of the platform’s biggest brand partners — pulled its advertising dollars from X last month.

Twitter permanently suspended Jones and other accounts associated with his website, InfoWars, in September 2018, citing abusive behavior and similar moves by YouTube, Apple, and Facebook. The ban on Twitter comes a month after Jones was temporarily suspended after posting a video in which he said, “Now is the time to take on the enemy before they raise a false flag ”

In a series of tweets from Twitter’s security team at the time, Twitter said, “Today, we permanently suspended @realalexjones and @infowars from Twitter and Periscope. We took this action based on new reports of tweets and videos posted yesterday that, in addition to the accounts’ previous violations, violate our Abusive Behavior Policy.

A month after banning Jones and the main InfoWars account, Twitter banned more than a dozen additional accounts affiliated with the website.

After Musk acquired the platform, it reinstated several previously banned accounts, including those of former President Donald Trump as well as prominent election deniers and far-right and neo-Nazi figures.

But Musk said in November 2022 that he would not restore Jones’ account, even as he retracted other controversial data. The billionaire explained his position at the time, citing Biblical scripture and his personal experience of losing his first child to sudden infant death syndrome.

“My first child died in my lap. “I felt their last heartbeat,” Musk tweeted. “I have no pity for anyone who would use the deaths of children for profit, politics or fame.”

When some users reacted with disappointment to Musk’s decision not to restore Jones’ account, Musk responded on the forum: “Too bad.”

