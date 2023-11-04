Elon Musk says AI will eventually create a situation where ‘no jobs will be needed’

Tech mogul Elon Musk said this week that artificial intelligence will eventually become so advanced that it will eliminate the need for humans to do the work, and revealed that his own AI company is already making progress in this area.

“I think we are seeing the most disruptive force in history here,” Musk said Thursday, sitting alongside British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the inaugural AI Security Summit in London.

Over the course of two days, tech and business executives and world leaders – including Vice President Kamala Harris – discussed the future of AI, regulation and security issues associated with the advanced technology. Nearly 30 countries, including China and the European Union, signed the Bletchley Declaration, which recognizes the potential risks associated with AI.

“For the first time, we will have something that is more intelligent than even the most intelligent human being,” Musk said.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, right, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speak during a heated discussion on the dangers of artificial intelligence in London on Thursday.

“It’s hard to say what that moment is, but there will come a time where jobs won’t be needed,” Musk said.

“If you want to get a job, you can get a job – a kind of personal satisfaction – but AI will be able to do everything,” the billionaire Tesla CEO said.

Musk, who co-founded OpenAI but later parted ways with the Microsoft-backed ChatGate maker, has long been vocal about the power of AI in the future, raising concerns that new technology could endanger humanity. Is. He is a supporter of regulating AI, which he reiterated to Sunak during a question-and-answer session.

But the lack of guardrails around AI hasn’t stopped Musk from developing his own generic AI models to compete with models already available for commercial use, including chatbots ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

Musk announced on Friday on X that his newly formed AI firm XAI will “release its first AI to a select group” on Saturday.

“In some important respects, it is the best that currently exists,” the billionaire said.

Musk hinted earlier this year that his own version of a “maximally truth-seeking” AI chatbot might be coming, which he named “TruthGPT.” However, in his Friday post he did not specify what the name of the first model of xAI would be.

Fox Business’s Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.

