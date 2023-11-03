Elon Musk says AI means no one will eventually need to work

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Elon Musk chat about AI at the conclusion of the UK AI Security Summit.

Musk said that advances in AI will lead to a world where “no jobs are needed.”

Musk also suggested that we would have “universal high income” instead of just universal basic income.

People may be worried about how The coming AI job apocalypse will impact them But Elon Musk has a very speculative vision of how AI will reshape the labor market.

In conversation with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the conclusion of the UK inauguration, Musk said that progress in AI would simply lead to a world “where jobs are not needed”. AI Security Summit on Thursday. Of course, people can still do jobs “for personal satisfaction,” but one day, AI “will be able to do everything,” Musk said.

And how will people actually support themselves in this new, AI-powered world?

“You will have universal high income,” Musk said whimsically, presenting it as a better alternative to universal basic income. One of Silicon Valley’s dream solutions to income inequality – Without specifying how the two concepts differ.

“You will rarely ask for anything,” he said, outlining a “future of abundance” where there will be no shortage of goods and services. As a result, he said, AI will act as an economic balance to some extent, especially because it will be accessible to everyone.

At the same time, he suggested there may be “somewhat of a magical genie problem”, so people have to be careful about what they really “wish for”, he said. Musk has been vocal about the need to regulate AI and was included in the list of tech executives and AI researchers Signed an open letter calling for a moratorium on AI development , During his discussion, Sunak offered solutions ranging from an “off switch” to keywords to keep humanoid robots in a safe state.

Still, his verdict — at least at the end of Thursday’s conversation — was that AI is likely to be 80% good and 20% bad.

