Elon Musk reveals he struggles with 'mind demons' and questions their existence: 'Is it all in vain? Why... - Yahoo Finance

Famous tech mogul and Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk opened up about his deep personal struggles during a recent interview with Aaron Ross Sorkin of The New York Times at the DealBook Summit 2023. Musk’s revelations provide a glimpse of the mental challenges he faced as a child and how they shaped his life and career.

Don’t miss:

The VC firm that backed Apple before its IPO in 1980 is focusing on AI — here’s how you can do the same with $1,000.

Funders are earning over 14% annual consignment profits Funding Pro Consignment Opportunities on this alternative asset platform.

At the age of 12, Musk experienced what he describes as an “existential crisis”, causing him to think about the meaning of life and even suicide: “Is it all pointless? Why not just commit suicide? Why exist?”

Musk’s early studies, which were steeped in religious texts and German philosophy, played a significant role in shaping his thought process during his youth, potentially contributing to his feelings of depression. These intellectual explorations, while enriching, may also have inspired deep existential inquiries and challenges for him at the time.

A change occurred when Musk read Douglas Adams’s “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.” The book reshaped his perspective, and led him to realize that the purpose of life is not to find black-and-white answers but to explore deeper questions. “My motivation then was, well, my life is really limited… but if we can expand the scope and scale of consciousness we’ll be better able to figure out what the answer to the universe is.” What questions to ask and maybe we can find out what the meaning of life is,” he said.

Trending: With returns as high as 300%, it’s no wonder this asset is the investment choice of many billionaires. Reveal the mystery.

Musk explained that his mind is often in a “very strong storm” of tireless ideas, creativity and a constant flow of ideas. He said that these underlying symptoms were made worse by a challenging childhood filled with intense bullying, which shaped his mental landscape.

His mother, Maye Musk, has also spoken about the difficult family dynamics while raising her son, highlighting alleged abuse by his father, Errol Musk. This tumultuous background deeply influenced Musk’s early life, as Mays shared while promoting her book, “A Woman Makes a Plan.”

Musk demonstrated extraordinary intellectual abilities from a young age. He read the entire Encyclopedia Britannica at the age of 9 and taught himself programming in just three days, eventually selling the video game he created at the age of 12.

Despite facing significant personal challenges, Musk has used his mental “demons” to promote his extraordinary achievements. Acknowledging their significant contributions to technology and entrepreneurship he said, “For the most part, these monsters of the mind are used for productive purposes.” “Sometimes, you know, they get it wrong.”

Read further:

The vodka market is set to grow at 5.6% CAGR to reach $40 billion by 2030. Join a trip to Lit Vodka for a slice of the premium spirits pie.

This brokerage offers custom rewards for switching users – the largest reward so far is $19,977.48 for 1 user. Will yours beat it?

“The Secret Weapon of Active Investors” Supercharge your stock market game with the #1 “News and Everything Else” trading tool: Benzinga Pro – Click here to start your 14-day trial now!

In this article Elon Musk reveals he struggles with ‘mind demons’ and questions their existence: ‘Is it all in vain? Why exist?’ Originally appeared on Benzinga.com

,

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The brewing industry, which traditionally focuses on themes of patriotism, sports, and classic Americana, recently saw a cultural and marketing shift with Bud Light’s foray into more progressive advertising involving transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. Is. The campaign sparked controversy, resulting in a decline in sales of the country’s best-selling beer brand. Georgia entrepreneur Seth Weathers’ response to the campaign is bold and reflective of the growing spirit among people

Jensen Huang, CEO of the most successful company of the year, has a theory about the superpower of entrepreneurs.

The recent crypto collapse created a cottage industry of “non-coiners,” whose position seems less credible lately.

This year’s fantasy fiction masterpieces are full of surprises. Selected by Liz Braswell.

Altman suggested that when other people lose their jobs because of AI and blame it, they will now have more empathy.

If you have $5 million, you can buy about five median-priced homes in San Diego or pay about 91 years of tuition at Harvard University. This is also the amount that “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary recommends his YouTube viewers keep in their bank accounts for financial security. Don’t Miss: Can You Guess How Many Americans Successfully Retire With $1,000,000 in Savings? The percentage may surprise you. The average American couple has this much money saved for retirement – ​​how do you compare? Livy

With the holidays approaching, if you’re in the market for a luxury Swiss watch now might be the best time to buy one. Watch industry data provider Subdial reported that its Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index fell again to a two-year low in November.

Speaking for the first time since the turmoil at OpenAI, former board member Helen Toner told her side of the story in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

“We expect stocks to perform quite well and we remain overweight equities,” said Ryan Detrick of Carson Group.

Although retirees are required to withdraw a certain portion of their retirement savings as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase suggests there is potentially good reason to withdraw more. A withdrawal approach completely… Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Apple’s head of iPhone and Apple Watch design is reportedly leaving the company.

The Magnificent Seven Musical Chairs: Apple and Microsoft make it to this list of best mutual funds, but not Nvidia and Amazon.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) could be a great choice for investors who want to buy stocks that have recently gained strong momentum but are still trading at reasonable prices. This is one of several stocks that have made it through our ‘Bargain Momentum’ screen.

With $1 million in a 401(k) and no mortgage on a $500,000 home, retirement at age 60 may, in fact, be possible. However, retiring before eligibility for Social Security and Medicare means relying more on savings. So deciding to retire at 60 requires careful planning regarding health care, taxes, and more. At any age, deciding whether […] The Post My wife and I have $1 million in a 401(k) and a perfect $500k house. Can I retire in 5 years at 60? By SmartAsset appeared first on SmartReads.

Required minimum distributions, or “RMDs,” are the government’s way of getting your tax money back on retirement accounts. Starting at age 73, anyone with a pre-tax retirement account such as an IRA or 401(k) must begin withdrawing a minimum amount from the account each year. This triggers a tax event, generating income. […] The post I am 75 years old and still working. Can I avoid taking RMDs? By SmartAsset appeared first on SmartReads.

Stiff employer competition for workers should lead to modest wage increases ahead of inflation next year.

Cashier’s and certified checks serve the same purpose, but there are differences.

Nikola is offering 133.3 million new shares at 75 cents each and issuing $175 million of new debt to grow its fuel cell truck business. The post Investors pressure Nikola shares after new stock and debt sales appeared first on FreightWaves.

(Bloomberg) — The U.S. plans to hold monthly tenders to buy oil for its strategic petroleum reserve until at least May as the Biden administration moves ahead with plans to refill caverns that currently hold 40. Near the lowest level in years. Most Read From Bloomberg Apps That Use AI to Undress Women in Photos Record Rush to Buy a Rolex or Patek Philippe Is Ending Apple’s iPhone and Watch Product Designs Left in Major Shake-up Will give, Americans turn to Portugal before change

Rates on 30-year mortgages have fallen over the past few weeks – with another drop on Thursday bringing the average to its lowest level since mid-August.

Source

Source: www.bing.com