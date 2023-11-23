Elon Musk reveals details about Tesla's next-generation model on investor call: 'Unheard of in the auto industry'

In Tesla’s Q3 earnings call, CEO Elon Musk shared some new details about Tesla’s planned $25,000 “entry-level” electric vehicle.

Axios reports that the $25,000 vehicle will be developed with a robotaxi. According to Musk biographer Walter Isaacson, Musk initially scrapped his plans for a $25,000 vehicle in favor of developing a robotaxi, with Musk being quoted as saying, “There is no amount [of robotaxis] We could probably build one that would suffice,” but Tesla executives convinced him to pursue plans for a smaller, affordable EV.

“A high-volume, low-cost small vehicle is actually a lot more traditional,” Musk told investors about the new car’s design. “We are making every effort to streamline the next generation vehicle to achieve unit-per-minute rates that are unheard of in the auto industry.

Tesla’s Cybertruck, which will start hitting the roads in November and enter full production in 2024, is known for its futuristic design and unique features. Tesla’s new, smaller vehicle “would be nice, but.” [utilitarian],” Musk said. “It’s not meant to fill you with awe and magic, it’s meant to get you from A to B. Still beautiful, but utilitarian.”

Because the new vehicle is supposed to be affordable, it will likely lack many of the features for which the Cybertruck has made headlines, such as its stainless steel body and armored glass windows, 17-inch touch screen, and motors for each wheel.

Due to its “more traditional” looks and features, the new vehicle will be easier and faster to build than the Cybertruck, which has faced years of delays.

Join our newsletter for good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech – straight to your inbox every week!

The $25,000 EV would be a game-changer for the auto industry and the fight against the climate crisis. Although the demand for EVs has been increasing rapidly in recent years, EVs are still expensive. As of July 2023, the average price paid for an EV in the United States was $53,469, which is $5,000 more expensive than gas-powered cars. With more affordable options on the market, more drivers can switch to electric vehicles, thereby reducing air pollution from gas-powered vehicles.

When asked about the timeline for the new vehicle, Musk said Tesla would not provide specific timing at this time. Considering the time and resources required to design and build a new car and the fact that Tesla is promising a $25,000 EV by 2018, it will be years before we see these vehicles on the road .

Join our free newsletter for great news And actionable information which makes it easier help yourself While helping the planet.

Source: www.thecooldown.com