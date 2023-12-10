Elon Musk restores conspiracy theorist Alex Jones's X account

Elon Musk has reinstated conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s The Times called the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax.

It creates new uncertainty for advertisers, who have fled Ax over concerns about hate speech accompanying its ads, and is the latest divisive public figure to get his banned account back.

musk posted a poll Asked on Saturday whether Jones should be reinstated, the result was 70% responded in favor. on Sunday morning, Musk tweeted“People have said it and it will be so.”

A few hours later, Jones’ posts began appearing again — the last posts from 2018, when the company permanently banned him and his Infowars show for abusive behavior.

Musk, who has described himself as an absolutist of free speech, said the move is about protecting those rights. In response to a user who posted that “permanent account bans are contrary to freedom of speech,” Musk wrote“I find it hard to disagree with this point.”

Billionaire also CEO of Tesla Tweeted It’s possible that Community Notes – X’s crowd-sourced fact-checking service – will “respond rapidly to any AJ posts that need correction.”

This is a major change for Musk, who previously said he would not let Jones return to the platform despite repeated calls to do so. Last year, Musk, referring to the death of his first-born child, tweeted, “I have no pity for anyone who would use the deaths of children for profit, politics or fame.”

Jones has repeatedly said on his show that the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, which killed 20 children and six teachers, never happened and was carried out in an effort to tighten gun laws. Was.

Relatives of several victims sued Jones in Connecticut and Texas, winning about $1.5 billion in judgments against him. In October, a judge ruled that Jones could not use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying more than $1.1 billion of that debt.

Relatives of victims of school shootings testified at trials about being harassed and intimidated by Jones’ confidants, who sent threats and even personally confronted the bereaved families, and accused them of being “crisis actors.” “Alleged to be someone whose children never existed.

Jones is appealing the decisions, saying he did not receive a fair trial and that his speech was protected by the First Amendment.

The reinstatement of Jones’ account comes as Musk has asked several big brands, including Disney and IBM, to stop advertising on X following a report from liberal advocacy group Media Matters that said the ads contained pro-Nazi content. And were visible with white nationalist posts.

After Musk they also got scared Supported anti-Semitic conspiracy theory In response to a post on X. The Tesla CEO later apologized and visited Israel, where he visited a kibbutz attacked by Hamas militants and spoke with top Israeli leaders.

But he has also said that advertisers have engaged in “blackmail” and have essentially asked him to leave, using abusive language.

“Don’t advertise,” Musk said in an on-stage interview at DealBook Summit late last month.

After buying Twitter last year, Musk said he was “sorrying” for the suspended accounts and has since followed suit with multiple bans on former President Donald Trump, Kanye West and far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over anti-Semitic posts. Have reinstated those who were thrown out of the platform. For violating its COVID-19 misinformation policies.

Trump, who was banned for encouraging the Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021, has his own social media site, Truth Social, and has tweeted only once since being allowed back on X.

Source: apnews.com