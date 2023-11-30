Elon Musk has issued a defiant and profanity-laced message to advertisers who have pulled money from

Video of the interview, which circulated widely, showed Musk saying “don’t advertise” during the interview on stage at an event in New York on Wednesday. “If someone is trying to blackmail me with advertising, trying to blackmail me with money, then go fuck yourself.”

Musk’s aggressive comments came as part of ‘ DealBook summit. Moments earlier, the CEO had offered remorse for his November 15 tweet, which endorsed an anti-Semitic post on X. He said it was probably the worst post in the history of his messages which included several “stupid” posts – including the 2018 tweet. For this he had to pay a fine of $40 million from the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Musk’s brief apology was followed by his typical protest. During the interview he bristled at accusations of anti-Semitism, saying that advertisers who left X, formerly known as Twitter, should not think they could blackmail them. He said “Fuck you” several times, and at one point added the words “Hey, Bob”, an apparent reference to Walt Disney CEO Robert Iger, who had taken out commercials on the X.

Elon Musk takes aim at X advertisers at New York Times DealBook summit – Video

Apple, IBM and Coca-Cola have also removed paid advertisements from X in a continuing trend that could result in revenue losses of up to $75 million.

The exodus of advertisers began when the nonprofit Media Matters published a report showing ads from major companies alongside pro-Nazi posts (Musk filed a lawsuit against the organization). This escalated when Musk publicly agreed to an anti-Semitic tweet accusing Jewish people of “hate against white people”.

Musk’s comments to advertisers came even as he acknowledged his exodus could spell disaster for Ax, which he bought for $44 billion in 2022.

“This advertising boycott would mean the demise of the company,” he said Wednesday. “And the whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company.”

Later, X CEO Linda Yaccarino described Musk’s interview as “comprehensive and candid” and made an offer to advertisers. “X stands at a unique and wonderful intersection of free speech and Main Street – and the X community is powerful and here to welcome you,” he written on stage,

Skip past newsletter promotions

Our US morning briefing breaks down the day’s big stories, telling you what’s happening and why it matters

“,”newsletterId”:”us-morning-newsletter”,”successDescription”:”Our US morning briefing breaks down the day’s big stories, telling you what’s happening and why it matters”}” config =”{“renderingTarget” :”web”,”darkModeAvailable”:false}”>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about donations, online advertising and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After newsletter promotion

Musk’s actions are the latest in a series of erratic decisions he has made since taking the helm of Twitter, many of which concern advertisers — who have long been the core of the platform’s business.

In the wake of backlash against his controversial posts on X, Musk traveled to Israel and spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On Wednesday, Musk said the trip was planned before his message and was “independent” of the issue.

During the conversation with Netanyahu, which took place shortly after Musk attacked the Anti-Defamation League, Netanyahu urged the billionaire to strike a balance between protecting free speech online and fighting hate speech.

Reuters contributed to this report

Source: www.theguardian.com