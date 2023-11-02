“‘We’re going to have to hit the ball out of the park a lot of times to get that value, but I think we can.’”

– Elon Musk

He was the head of electric-vehicle company Tesla TSLA, +2.40% , weighing in at the X early Thursday on what his company needs to do to reach multitrillion-dollar market capitalization.

Musk was responding to a comment from Baron Baron Capital’s billionaire CEO Ron Baron, who told MarketWatch in an interview that he expects Tesla shares to continue rising and reach a market cap of $4 trillion within 10 years , which is higher than Wednesday’s $653.78 billion. Market closed.

Baron Capital, which has beaten the market thanks to a bet on Tesla dating back to 2014, is included in MarketWatch’s list of the 50 most influential people for 2023, amid the unwavering confidence of the billionaire baron.

On top of his attention-grabbing remarks about Tesla’s market-cap prospects, Barron said Musk-led rocket-launch company Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, “could be even bigger than Tesla in the 2030s “

For now, Tesla has its work cut out for it to meet Barron’s $4 trillion call. Tesla shares have risen 67% this year but have not fully recovered from the 2022 debacle. The nearly 20% decline in October marked the worst month for Tesla since April, after disappointing third-quarter results and Musk toning down some optimism around the Cybertruck.

Still, shares, up 3% in premarket trading, were on track for their best day in a month on Thursday. Overnight data showed Tesla’s sales in China rose 0.6% in October from a year earlier, although they fell 2.6% from September. The tech sector was set for an upbeat day overall, with Nasdaq-100 futures NQ00, +1.30% up just over 1%.

Source: www.marketwatch.com