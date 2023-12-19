Elon Musk Responds to John Oliver's Takedown, Says 'Last Week Tonight' Host Stopped Being Funny When 'He Sold His Soul to Wokeness'

Over the weekend, on the latest episode of “Last Week Tonight,” the comedian and television host john oliver took on Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, described him, among other things, as “the perfect movie villain”. Now, the tech billionaire has reacted to the episode.

What happened: Responding to a screenshot of a news article shared by an Years ago were great.”

He further stated that Oliver “stopped being funny the moment he sold his soul to the woke where humor is basically illegal.” It’s easy to tell that the CEOs of Tesla and SpaceX didn’t like the episode, although it wasn’t immediately clear whether they saw it or not.

See also: Elon Musk’s rivalry with Bob Iger affects Tesla vehicles: It becomes harder for owners to find the Disney+ streaming app

Users in the comments section also found Oliver’s comments on Musk tasteless, with one person saying, “Some people send rockets into space. Others make fun of people who send rockets into space. I think there’s a place for everyone.”

why is it important: In the episode, Oliver said that Musk “can pull off any bad guy in the movie” and compared him to his role as Rose’s fiancé Caledon Hockley in the film “Titanic”.

The comedian also criticized Musk’s feud with advertisers Walt Disney And Tesla’s unique design cybertruck, But he also praised Musk’s accomplishments in EVs and space exploration, but expressed concern over the tech billionaire’s actions.

“The fact is, whether we like it or not – and the answer is absolutely no – a lot of important things going forward will depend on how Elon is feeling, which is a terrible thing to say about anyone. ‘Especially about it, boy,’ Oliver said during the episode.

Read further: Elon Musk agrees these two TV shows could have been much better – but X users are divided

Source: www.benzinga.com