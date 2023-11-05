Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence start-up xAI has released its first AI model, as the tech billionaire looks to take on OpenAI, Google and Meta with a sassy chatbot that’s tightly integrated with X, formerly Twitter.

Grok, the new AI system, has “real-time access” to information from X, the social media platform Musk bought a year ago for $44 billion, he said in a Post On Saturday night, it found a “huge advantage over other models”, which largely relied on old archives of Internet data.

The chatbot “likes sarcasm” and responds with “a little bit of humor,” Musk added, hoping that giving Grok more personality will help it stand out in an increasingly crowded market.

XAI announced a “very early” test version of Grok, saying it “will also answer the spicy questions that have been dismissed by most other AI systems.”

So-called generative AI companies — whose technology can generate human-like text, code and imagery in seconds — have raised billions of dollars this year as investors pounced on an industry that supporters say could be as transformative as the Internet. However, others fear that a new tech bubble is rising, as commercialization of the technology is in its early stages.

Musk, who said last week that eventually “AI will be able to do everything” and make human work obsolete, formed XAI earlier this year. His team of engineers, who previously worked at Google DeepMind and Microsoft, is racing to catch up to more established rivals like OpenAI, which Musk co-founded in 2015 but left after three years.

Despite being built in just a few months, Musk claims Grok’s capabilities rival the latest models from Meta, which released its LLAMA 2 model in July, and the AI ​​startup led by former DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleiman. -Up inflection. Benchmark testing.

XAI said Grok’s ability to answer mathematical questions or demonstrate logic is similar to OpenAI’s GPT-3.5, the model that powered an early version of ChatGPT when it launched last November. The start-up said Grok passed a Hungarian high school’s final math exam with a grade C, matching Anthropic’s cloud model.

However, xAI also acknowledged that it is behind OpenAI, which released its latest GPT-4 model in March, which has shown “human-level performance” on professional benchmarks such as the US bar exam, and is already a partner Being embedded in apps by companies. ,

,[Grok] “It is only surpassed by models that were trained with significantly larger amounts of training data and computing resources like GPT-4,” xAI said. “This reflects our rapid progress at XAI in training LLMs with exceptional efficiency.”

Software conglomerate Oracle, headed by Musk ally Larry Ellison, said in September that xAI was training its technology using its cloud computing platform.

X users can apply now to try out Grok, which will be available to subscribers of the app’s new “Premium+” service after completing an unspecified period of testing, which costs about $16 per month.

