Elon Musk regrets supporting anti-Semitic post, but vows to boycott advertisers

By Andrew Lappin November 30, 2023

(JTA) — Elon Musk called his recent endorsement of an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory “silly” and said he was “sorry for that post” on X, the social media platform he owns and replaced with Twitter. Is.

But speaking at the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Musk also used profanity-laden language to hit back at advertisers who have fled the platform over his posts.

And Mogul, on a recent visit to Israel, where he visited a community ravaged by Hamas terrorists on October 7, also suggested that some Jewish organizations, under the guise of “perception of persecution”, were targeting Hamas- Affiliated groups are funded.

Musk’s comments came during an hour-long interview with Jewish New York Times reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin at the business conference. Musk reserved his biggest losses for advertisers, including Disney, which suspended its spending on X after Musk supported another user’s expression of an anti-Semitic “Great Replacement” theory.

Musk said, “If someone is trying to blackmail me through advertising, trying to blackmail me for money, then run away yourself.”

“Hey Bob, if you’re here in the audience, sorry, I feel the same way,” he said, in an apparent reference to Disney CEO Bob Iger. Earlier in the day, Iger said Disney decided to leave

Elsewhere during the interview, Musk expressed regret for sending his November 15 tweet in which he called a user’s anti-Semitic post “the real truth.”

Musk told Sorkin, “I, in retrospect, should not have responded to that particular person and I should have written in detail about what I meant.”

“I mean, look, I’m sorry about that post. “That was stupid of me,” he said. “Out of 30,000, this might literally be the worst and stupidest post I’ve ever made. And I’ve done my best to clarify the six ways from Sunday, but you know at least I think it will be clear that far from being truly anti-Semitic, I’m actually philosophical.

User Musk wrote, echoing the Great Replacement theory, “The Jewish community is promoting the exact same kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim people should stop using against them. I have no deep interest in telling the smallest things about the Western Jewish population – they are now having the disturbing realization that hordes of minorities [they] They don’t like supporting floods in their country at all.

Musk drew widespread criticism and condemnation for his response to the tweet, which came amid a global surge in anti-Semitism in the wake of Israel’s military response to the October 7 Hamas attacks. But on Wednesday he continued to defend the sentiments he sought to express in the post, saying that Jews fund groups that “essentially support any persecuted group or any group that has a perception of oppression.” promote terrorism” and claims without evidence, “This also includes radical Islamic groups.”

Musk did not provide any specific details about the groups he was referring to or the nature of his support for radical Islamic groups.

Since October 7, some far-left Jewish groups have aligned with pro-Palestinian activists to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, which would keep Hamas in power; Those groups have been criticized by Jews and others who argue that they are working against Jewish interests.

(Musk has also feuded with a prominent Jewish group, the Anti-Defamation League civil rights watchdog, whose CEO Jonathan Greenblatt has condemned and praised Musk and was in the summit audience.)

“The Jewish people have been oppressed for thousands of years. So, there is a natural attraction to persecuted groups,” Musk said. “Everyone here has seen massive demonstrations for Hamas in every major city in the West. This should be shocking. Well, many of those organizations receive funding from prominent people in the Jewish communities.

Musk continued, “It is unwise to fund organizations, to support groups that seek your destruction.” He then drew applause by saying, “Suppose you fund a group and that group supports Hamas, which wants you dead. “Maybe you shouldn’t fund them.”

Discussing his recent tour of Israeli sites attacked by Hamas on October 7, Musk said that his trip was planned well in advance of his controversial tweet and that it was “not an apology tour.” He showed a dogtag he wore around his neck that read, “Bring them home,” which he said was given to him by a parent of one of the hostages. (Rachel Goldberg, whose 23-year-old son Hersh Goldberg-Polin is a hostage, berated Musk during their meeting in Israel.)

“I said I would wear it as long as there was a hostage. And I am,” Musk said.

Musk’s relationship with Jews was a hot topic at the summit. In addition to Iger, Vice President Kamala Harris was also asked about her anti-Semitic tweets, responding, “I have nothing to say.” (The White House has condemned Musk for the tweet, which it called “disgusting promotion of anti-Semitism and racist hatred.”)

And Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed Musk’s recent visit, saying he “appreciated” the mogul’s presence, but stopped short of saying whether he believed Musk would effectively curb anti-Semitism at Will fight with.

Musk also praised an X feature called Community Notes, which are user-generated information to add context to Tweets. Community Notes has displayed anti-Semitic misinformation in the past.

Later in his conversation, Musk suggested that those who are concerned about anti-Semitism at X should broaden their perspective. “In terms of anti-Semitic content, TikTok is full of it,” he said.

This article originally appeared on JTA.org.

Source: forward.com