Elon Musk reacts to Bezos’ old product review trending on social media – Times of India

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, best known for his previous stint as a product reviewer on the e-commerce platform from 2000 to 2006, recently took the internet by storm with an old review from 2006.

The review in question concerns the Tucson Dairy Whole Vitamin D milk bottle and has garnered attention, even drawing a response from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

In the review, Bezos jokingly commented, “I love milk so much I’ve been drinking it since the day I was born. I didn’t think it was Tuscan,” as posted on the e-commerce platform .

An Internet user named Trung Phan captured the product review and shared it on the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Jeff Bezos has 9 product reviews on Amazon… including this gem on a Tuscan milk jug,” the user wrote in the caption.

Elon Musk responded to the post with a laughing emoji, and the thread has since generated a lot of reactions in the comments section.

One user wrote, “Legend. Oatly would pay a lot of money to replace it.” “Has he confirmed yet that it was a tuscan?” commented another user.

“I saw Jeff the other day. His boat is currently docked off Hobart,” said a third user.

A fourth user said, “The review page for that product was great, including an incredible version of The Raven.”

“I really respect that they decided to quit reviewing but still gave up their milk. Keep looking forward, never look back,” added another user.

“Looks like Jeff Bezos knows his milk! Looks like he can now add ‘dairy connoisseur’ to his impressive resume,” another responded.

Another user said, “Haha, loved it! Despite all his success, it’s great to see Jeff Bezos taking time out to review and entertain. “Small things have to be appreciated.”

Source: m.timesofindia.com