Elon Musk promises "thermonuclear lawsuit" after big brands stop advertising on X

Updated with Media Matters response: Elon Musk has promised to file a “thermonuclear lawsuit” against progressive media watchdog Media Matters and others, as the list of companies blocking their advertising on his social media platforms grows longer.

Musk posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday evening, saying:

“The split second court will open on Monday, X Corp will file a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and all those involved in this fraudulent attack on our company.”

And he added an explanation as to why standing with the

Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters, said in a statement, “Far from claiming to be a supporter of free speech, Musk is a bully who threatens meritless lawsuits in an effort to silence a report he confirmed. Also said that it is accurate. Musk acknowledged that the ads we identified were running with pro-Nazi content. If he sues us, we will win.”

Musk had earlier threatened a lawsuit against critics but it was not followed through. In September, when the Anti-Defamation League criticized the platform for amplifying anti-Semitism and other hate speech, Musk vowed litigation but none was filed. He blamed ADL for the 60% decline in advertising.

Via X/Twitter Musk sued another watchdog group, the Center for Countering Digital Hate, for defamation last summer. The group filed a motion to dismiss the anti-SLAPP motion on Thursday, arguing that the platform “initiated baseless claims” by taking issue with how CCDH gathered its data.

“Clearly unhappy with how it is positioned in the marketplace of ideas, X Corp. has asked this court to shut down that marketplace – punishing the CCDH defendants for their speech and silencing others.” For those who may speak about X Corp in the future. Thus, X Corp seeks damages of ‘at least tens of millions of dollars’ based on advertisers’ reaction to what the CCDH defendants said about X Corp in their public reports.’

Musk’s latest threat comes after a pivotal week for the social platform, which has included:

On Wednesday, Musk endorsed an ” The post put forward the “Great Replacement theory” or the claim that Jewish people want to bring non-white undocumented people to Western countries to reduce the influence of whites. The convicted murderer in the Tree of Life shootings had adopted that principle.

Musk responded, “You are absolutely right.”

Musk later tried to clarify his post, including the Anti-Defamation League as a group that “unjustly attacks most people in the West, despite the majority of the West being Jewish people.” And support Israel.”

Media Matters reported on advertisements for major brands appearing next to pro-Nazi material on the platform. Those cited included IBM, Apple, Comcast Xfinity, Oracle and Bravo. Media Matters, a progressive watchdog group, has released a new report that names a large number of brands whose placement has appeared next to white nationalist content.

Brands Break

The following join the list of companies that have halted their advertising on the platform:

Comcast/NBCUniversal

Paramount Global

warner bros discovery

walt disney company

Apple

lionsgate

white House

On Friday, the White House joined those condemning the expansion of anti-Semitic slogans. White House spokesman Andrew Bates said, “It is unacceptable to repeat the despicable lies behind the most lethal act of anti-Semitism at any time in American history, let alone one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust.” Just give it.”

Bates was referring to the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh and the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this despicable propaganda of anti-Semitism and racist hatred, which runs counter to our core values ​​as Americans,” Bates said.

Ted Johnson contributed to this report.

