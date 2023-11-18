Elon Musk probably just signed X's death warrant

Elon Musk may have put the final nail in the coffin of X. On Wednesday, Musk was seen supporting an anti-Semite Post Allegations by user @breakingbaht are that “Jewish communities are promoting the exact same kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim people should stop using against them.” In response, Musk posted, “You have spoken the absolute truth.”

The original post appears to echo the beliefs of the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory, which is popular among white supremacists and right-wing extremists. The response has been swift. In a statement earlier today, White House spokesman Andrew Bates condemned “in the strongest terms the despicable promotion of anti-Semitism and racist hatred, which runs counter to our core values ​​as Americans,” and called on major advertisers to pull their business. In a hurry. IBM, Disney, Lionsgate and the European Union have pulled advertising from X in response to Musk’s post. According to a report by Axios, Apple has also stopped advertising on X.

At the time of publication, Apple had not responded to multiple requests for comment, nor has it confirmed that it is removing its advertising from X.

“Advertisers like IBM and Apple aren’t just big names, they’re big spenders on X,” says Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters, a media watchdog group that tracks advertisers’ behavior on X. In July, the top five advertisers on X by spend were Apple, FinanceBuzz.io, Amazon, Mondelez International and Hewlett-Packard, says data insights firm Sensor Tower, citing data shared by Carusone. In the past, Apple has often been among the top 20 advertisers on X.

Carusone says Apple generally signals a certain level of brand protection to other smaller advertisers. The company is also known for its strict policies regarding controversial content in its app store and on its platform. If Apple stopped, or planned to stop, its advertising on “It goes far beyond money.”

Source: www.wired.com