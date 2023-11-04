Elon Musk predicts the end of all jobs – Google AI executive disagrees – Decrypt

Describing artificial intelligence as the most disruptive force in history, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced the end of the modern workforce during a fireside chat on the last day of the AI ​​Security Summit at Bletchley Park.

“For the first time, we will have something that is more intelligent than even the most intelligent human being,” Musk said. “It’s hard to say what that moment was, but there will come a time when there will be no need for a job – if you want to do a job for personal satisfaction you can do a job, but AI will be able to do everything. “

Artificial Intelligence is not a new thing. The idea of ​​robots, supercomputers and superintelligence is almost a century old. However, it was the modern advent of Generative AI that forced the world to pay attention to the work that computer scientists and enthusiasts are doing on a large scale.

According to Musk, who has compared AI to a magical genie who grants wishes, the need to work will disappear when most human needs are met.

“You’ll probably be able to ask for anything, and we won’t just have a universal basic income, we’ll have a universal upper income,” he said. “So, in some ways, it will be somewhat of a leveler, an equalizer, because everyone will have access to this magical genie.”

But while Musk predicted that AI would transform the workplace as we know it, others, including British artificial intelligence researcher and DeepMind co-founder, Mustafa Suleiman, disagree.

Responding to Musk’s prediction, Suleiman told the BBC, “He is not an AI scientist.” “His expertise is more in space and cars.”

Co-founded by Demis Hassabis, Shane Legg and Suleiman in 2010, DeepMind is an AI research lab that designs neural network models analogous to the human brain – global tech giant Google acquired DeepMind in 2014. In 2016, DeepMind’s AlphaGEO program defeated Go World. Champion Lee Sedol in a five-game match. In 2022, Suleiman co-founded the machine learning and generative AI firm Inflection AI.

Suleman acknowledged that fears about Generator AI are justified. However, he said it was still too early to say whether AI would replace humans.

“I think certainly over a 50-year period, we should be concerned, right to be concerned,” Suleiman said. “Every new technology has destabilized the landscape, while also delivering incredible benefits.”

Suleiman’s comments were a recap of the AI ​​Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, where policymakers from around the world gathered to discuss and make plans on how to address and regulate AI.

During the conference, 29 countries and the European Union signed the Bletchley Declaration, which emphasized the importance of a collective approach to AI safety, promoting science-based understanding of those risks, and developing risk-based policies. Which suit the unique circumstances of each country. and encouraging cooperation and transparency between governments.

Generative AI—or AI that uses signals to generate images, text, music, and video—has taken the world by storm following the public launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT last year and GPT-4 in March. Its use in creating more detailed and realistic deepfakes has alerted global leaders to who is using the technology and the need for guardrails to prevent the spread of misinformation.

“I think the point of raising this now is that democratic governments should make decisions that are in the best interest of everyone,” Suleiman said. “This is a moment when we need the state more than ever.”

“We need good governance, and we need to be proactive about those rules,” he concluded.

