Elon Musk predicted that EV startups Lucid and Rivian would both go bankrupt – at least one of them will go bankrupt

With wealthy backers, Rivian founder RJ Scaringe and Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson both issued shares in their car companies in late 2021 with the promise of following in Elon Musk’s footsteps — but stumbling out of the gate.

Now their paths seem to be diverging.

While Rawlinson missed expectations across the board and he cut his forecast for the number of Lucid Air cars in 2023 “to prudently align with deliveries”, Scaringe surprised the market.

Earlier the Rivian CEO raised his production target for the year to 2,000 vehicles amid smaller-than-expected losses, before announcing – in news welcomed by investors – that he had struck a van deal with its largest shareholder, Amazon. Have freed themselves from the exclusivity of. Limited growth.

The result is that Rivian is expected to build 54,000 vehicles this year, six times more than Lucid’s estimate.

In his call with investors, Scaringe said he was excited by the prospect as his company prepares to deliver a smaller, more affordable SUV in 2026, priced around $45,000, in the fast-growing midsize segment. Located in. “I think we’re overreacting to some of the short- and medium-term headwinds we’re seeing,” he said, downplaying the risks of rising interest rates and geopolitical instability.

That gives investors hope that Rivian could still avoid a potential setback in the EV industry as demand for the new vehicle slows amid a growing affordability problem that Musk himself has cited.

A tale of two EV makers: $RIVN Continued to raise its FY23 production guidance (to 54K from 52K) given strong demand for its SUVs and pickups; During this, $LCID Continued to cut its FY’23 production guidance (by 10K to 8.0K-8.5K) given weak demand for its large sedans.… https://t.co/qdWvhMV1dV – Gary Black (@garyblack00) 8 November 2023

If so, it could avoid Musk’s gloomy prediction last year that both would potentially file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The two EV startups were then grappling with a feature of the highly competitive car manufacturing industry – that a carmaker’s fortunes often depend on suppliers. At that time, both Lucid and Rivian found that they could not rely on their suppliers to deliver everything from critical microchips to some of the most basic parts like footwell mats.

“Unless something significant changes with Rivian and Lucid, they’re both going to go bankrupt,” Musk said during a podcast last June.

Lucid’s Saudi owners provide floor for stock

Still scarred by his own near-death experiences, the Tesla CEO is well aware of what the two are going through amid investor expectations for higher growth. In the same interview, Musk acknowledged that his own two new factories in Germany and Texas were “huge money furnaces” burning Tesla’s cash.

in lucid $LCID A SPAC presentation from 2021 estimates it will bring in $5.5 billion in revenue and deliver 49K vehicles in 2023. Lucid has generated $438.1 million in revenue so far this year and now estimates it will deliver 8K-8.5K vehicles this year. pic.twitter.com/TPbJvW8aLQ – Ivan (@StockMKTNewz) 7 November 2023

That’s why Tuesday’s news is so important as the two smaller rivals appear to be on different paths when it comes to production outlook. In the auto industry, the utilization rate of a factory’s installed capacity is the most important lever to determine profitability.

Factors such as pricing trends or the sales mix of the model range are also important, but at the end of the day most carmakers will always prefer to run their production plants at full tilt whenever possible.

The resulting scarring has sent Rivian’s shares poised to jump nearly 6% in early trading on Wednesday. Lucid, meanwhile, has developed a reputation for consistently falling short of production targets, and its shares are about to fall 4%.

Lucid may consider itself lucky, but there is speculation that its majority owner, Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF, could take the company private, providing some sort of floor to the stock.

