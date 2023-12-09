Elon Musk polls users about bringing Alex Jones back to X

Infowars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media outside Waterbury Superior Court during his trial , [+] September 21, 2022 in Waterbury, Connecticut. Jones is being sued by several victims’ families for causing emotional and psychological harm after losing their children in the Sandy Hook massacre. A Texas jury last month ordered Jones to pay $49.3 million to the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, one of the 26 students and teachers killed in the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images) getty images

Elon Musk created a poll on the social media site Was banned. And while there are still about 10 hours left for voting to complete, the majority of X users appear to be voting “Yes, Jones should be allowed to return.”

“Reinstate Alex Jones on this platform? Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted on saturdayUsing a Latin phrase meaning that the voice of the people is the voice of God.

About 71% of users who voted want Jones restore again As of this writing, nearly 500,000 votes have been cast. 10 hours are left for voting to be completed. Musk previously said that only “verified” users of the platform who pay $8 per month should be allowed to vote in the No.

Jones was banned from Twitter in 2018 after an altercation with a CNN reporter outside a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. The hearing was about online misinformation and while Jones was not invited, he came in insisting that he wanted to see Mark Zuckerberg and insulted journalists.

“They’re rat eyes,” Jones told CNN’s Oliver Darcy in a video that was livestreamed but has since been removed from YouTube.

Twitter reported that it had banned Jones because the tweets and videos he posted “violate our abusive behavior policy”, and the social media company said it was not the first time.

Jones, who hosts a web-based show called Infowars, is one of America’s most notorious conspiracy theorists and was sued by surviving family members of children killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. Jones stated on his program that the entire shooting was a hoax, and apparently insisted that the victims were “actors”. According to NBC News, the victims’ families won a $1.5 billion judgment against Jones, although he recently offered to settle for $85 million.

Jones was shown in an interview This week With former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who now delivers a homemade show on X. Jones called Carlson “our champion” in the fight against “globalists.”

Soon after Musk bought Twitter in October 2022, he said that any major changes to the platform would happen only after an online vote. But Musk scrapped the idea shortly after the vote on whether the billionaire should step down as CEO. Musk was making a lot of headlines and perhaps unnecessary drama from the beginning, and many users said that while they supported him, they thought he should focus on his other companies like Tesla and SpaceX. About 57% of users in the survey said Musk should step down, something he ultimately did by appointing NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino as CEO.

Musk announced an apology for previously banned accounts shortly after taking control of the company, though some of the same people were banned again almost immediately, including Kanye West and neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes. When users asked why Jones was not given the same apology, Musk explained that it was personal to him because his first child died at a very young age.

“My first child died in my lap. I felt his last heartbeat. I have no sympathy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for profit, politics or fame,” Musk Tweeted On 20 November 2022.

But it’s a year later and Musk clearly thinks Jones deserves another chance to stay on the site, a move likely motivated by the fact that X is upsetting major advertisers. Several large companies announced they would halt advertising spending on X after Musk agreed to an extremely anti-Semitic tweet. Musk apologized shortly thereafter, but took an extremely condescending attitude toward advertisers, bizarrely suggesting that it was somehow “blackmail” if companies did not want to associate with him or the X platform.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, X has been flooded with misinformation and disinformation that I have never seen before. And while Musk has been promoting the Community Notes program, which is a crowdsourced fact-checking effort, it has been difficult to keep up with the number of outright lies and photoshopped images being distributed out there.

Ax did not immediately respond to emailed questions Saturday afternoon. If I get a response I will update this post.