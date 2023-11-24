Elon Musk plans to visit Israel next week and visit cities near Gaza border: Report

According to N12, Elon Musk plans to visit Israel next week and visit areas near the Gaza border.

As per the outlet’s report, he will meet Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

Musk recently angered Israeli officials with a proposal to provide Starlink to Gaza.

According to Israeli media, Elon Musk is planning a trip to Israel next week, where he will visit cities near the border with Gaza.

News outlet N12 reported that Musk, the world’s richest man, plans to visit Israel’s populated Gaza envelope, about 4.3 miles from the Gaza Strip border.

During Hamas’s surprise terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, large parts of the area were affected. Overall, about 1,400 people in Israel were killed and about 240 were taken hostage.

According to N12, Musk will see the consequences of the attacks in settlements and kibbutzim.

N12 said he also plans to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Sources in the presidential office were not able to confirm the visit at the time of reporting. Representatives for Netanyahu did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

According to AP News, the trip will follow Musk’s previous meeting with Netanyahu in California in September, during which the pair discussed anti-Semitism on Musk’s social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Was.

A recent post by Musk on The White House condemned it as “disgusting propaganda of anti-Semitism and racist hatred.”

On Tuesday, Musk said X would “donate all advertising and subscription revenue related to the war in Gaza to hospitals in Israel.”

The billionaire also said last month that SpaceX’s Starlink would strengthen connectivity in Gaza by providing satellite network access to “internationally recognized aid organizations.”

Internet connectivity and phone service in Gaza completely collapsed due to Israel’s bombardment of the Strip, which has killed more than 14,500 people, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

However, Musk’s Starlink proposal was widely condemned by Israeli government officials, with Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi posting on Twitter that “Hamas will use it for terrorist activities.”

Following the announcement, Musk spoke to Netanyahu’s office and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar and made it clear to them that he was “in no rush” to activate satellite communications in Gaza, according to N12.

Musk said on Twitter that he would “take extraordinary steps” to ensure that it is implemented only for humanitarian reasons, adding that Starlink will do everything under the supervision of the US and Israeli security establishments.

Musk, as well as X, Tesla and SpaceX did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s requests for comment.

